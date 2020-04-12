Two Crystal Palace players who have let Hodgson down this season

Crystal Palace have been struggling to make any major impact on the Premier League for several seasons now, with only a few players of note performing well.

But who has disappointed Roy Hodgson the most this campaign?

Christian Benteke

A true one-season wonder. The Belgian got off to a flying start at his new club after leaving Liverpool in 2016, scoring an impressive 15 goals in the league alone, finishing as Palace’s highest goal scorer that year.

Since then, however, Benteke has regressed, becoming more and more like the player he was at Anfield. So far this season he has tallied one goal and one assist, the exact amount he finished on last term. It’s mind-boggling that a striker only has two goals to his name in two seasons, yet still remains in and around first-team contention.

Not only are the 29-year-old’s performances in front of goal woeful, but his more detailed stats are even worse. According to WhoScored, Benteke has a pass accuracy average of 52.4% and despite Palace winning three of their last five games, the Belgian has still struggled.

He missed three big chances across these fixtures and gave the ball away a staggering 73 times. Benteke simply isn’t the forward Palace need to climb their way up the table.

Cenk Tosun

Brought in on loan to try to solve some attacking issues, Tosun has had little joy with his new club. Scoring just one goal in his time at Selhurst Park, the Turkish forward has since been forced back to parent club Everton after recently suffering an ACL injury.

Talks were on the horizon to bring Tosun to Palace on a permanent deal, but this injury blow may change the outcome of where his future lies. Even the best athletes struggle to return from such debilitating injuries, so what should be expected from a man whose last two games in action saw him play just 16 minutes?

If Hodgson was already phasing him out of the team, it’s likely Everton will need to find another club for Tosun in the near future.

Who has been worse for Crystal Palace this season?

What do you think, Palace fans? Do you agree with the above or have there been worse performers under Hodgson this season?