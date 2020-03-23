 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Crystal Palace's Vicente Guaita shows appreciation for fan

by Kealan Hughes share
1 minute read 23/3/2020 | 09:45am

There may have been no football in recent weeks but many people have been making the most of the time spent in self isolation, with one Crystal Palace fan now in the limelight for using Vicente Guaita as the subject of his artwork.

Guaita has made himself a very popular man at Selhurst Park with a string of impressive displays this term, and one fan felt the need to glorify him as a result.

It is perhaps the least the Spaniard deserves as he has won the Eagles countless points this season, and without him there is every chance that Roy Hodgson’s side could be fighting off relegation.

His record of nine clean sheets in 27 league games this season tells its own story, and if he maintains his standard when football returns then he may be the favourite to win Crystal Palace’s Player of the Year award.

The shot-stopper was highly appreciative of what the fan did, too, and even extended a nice gesture in return, by suggesting that he was keen to meet the supporter.

It goes to show that players and the fanbase can still stay connected during this difficult period, and when the players return to action there could be even more appreciation and support shown than what is usually on display.

