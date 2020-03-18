What Crystal Palace haven’t seen Wilfried Zaha do enough

Wilfried Zaha is arguably the most iconic and talismanic figure in Crystal Palace’s current squad of players.

The homegrown talent can strike fear into opposition defenders with his powerful dribbling, as indicated by the fact that he completes 4.7 dribbles per game, while also being fouled 3.2 times.

Watch Crystal Palace Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

However, there has been one thing that has been missing from his game, and it is exactly the sort of moment that is depicted below.

This goal, against Brighton & Hove Albion on December 16, was brilliantly taken to earn a draw against the Eagles’ rivals, when he got himself a yard of space in the box, before blasting the ball past Mat Ryan with his left foot.

It was a great goal, that clearly meant a lot, but the fact that he has scored just two others this campaign is verging on the criminal for somebody who is so threatening and talented.

Another disappointing statistic is that this is his most recent goal, depsite the fact the Ivory Coast international has played the full 90 minutes in Palace’s last 12 Premier League matches after that game.

Zaha is undoubtedly a massively talented footballer, but Palace need him to start scoring more goals.

Meanwhile, Palace have been touted to make a move for a pair of teenagers.