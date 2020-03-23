Crystal Palace tweet has Yannick Bolasie reminiscing

Crystal Palace tweeted about their incredible comeback against Liverpool in 2014, which has led to Yannick Bolasie responding.

Liverpool had been 3-0 up with just 11 minutes left, following goals from Joe Allen and Luis Suarez, as well as an own goal from Damien Delaney.

However, panic ensued for the men in red in the latter stages, with Delaney’s deflected effort from outside the box starting off the Eagles’ incredible comeback, which was completed by two goals from substitute Dwight Gayle.

Watch Crystal Palace Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

This was a game that was heartbreaking for Liverpool, as it took the Premier League title a step further away from them, but it is one that will live long in the memory for Palace and their fans, with the game being dubbed ‘Crystanbul’.

Bolasie, who is now on loan at Sporting CP from Everton, played the full 90 minutes in that game, and he even assisted Gayle’s first goal with a pinpoint pass in the box that allowed him to hit the ball first-time.

Bolasie’s original tweet can be seen below:

What a game smiles all around #cpfc ❤️ https://t.co/wu33UkYVRy — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) March 23, 2020

Meanwhile, one Palace man showed appreciation for a fan.