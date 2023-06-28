Crystal Palace have “made contact” to sign Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun this summer, according to reliable journalist Graeme Bailey.

Is Folarin Balogun leaving Arsenal?

Balogun is an academy graduate at the Emirates Stadium having worked his way up through the youth ranks to be handed a chance to enter the first-team fold, but having only made ten senior appearances for his boyhood club, his future is extremely uncertain.

The United States international has been sent out on two loans throughout his career in the hope of receiving more regular game time, the first being at Middlesbrough and the most recent at Stade Reims last season, where he excelled, being their top-performing offensive player in Ligue 1.

The Gunners’ 21-year-old product still has another two years remaining on his contract in N7, but having reportedly rejected the chance to discuss a new deal, there’s a strong likelihood that he will be on the move during this window, potentially to link up with Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park.

Are Crystal Palace signing Balogun?

Taking to Twitter, Bailey revealed that Crystal Palace have submitted an enquiry for Balogun but should they want to get a deal over the line this summer, are set to face stiff competition for his services from other rivals in the Premier League. He wrote:

“Arsenal tell Folarin Balogun to step up search for new club. Crystal Palace, West Ham, Brentford, Fulham and Everton are among the clubs to have made contact, whilst Lille and RB Leipzig are also keen.”

Expanding in his column for 90min, Arsenal reportedly value their attacker at "over" £30m.

Should Parish & Freedman submit a bid for Balogun?

Crystal Palace will have no doubt been watching Balogun at Stade Reims to have felt the need to enquire about his services, and considering the prolific threat he would bring to that centre-forward role, Steve Parish and Dougie Freedman should absolutely table an offer.

Sponsored by Adidas, the attacker clocked up an impressive 24 goal contributions (21 goals and three assists) in 37 Ligue 1 outings last season alongside recording 121 shots, which was higher than any other member of his squad, as per FBRef.

Arsenal’s “golden” striker, as lauded by talent scout Jacek Kulig, also shares the same agent, Elite Project Group, as Malcolm Ebiowei, so this existing connection that Balogun’s representative already has to the club could give them a small advantage over their competitors.