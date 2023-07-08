Crystal Palace target Folarin Balogun could be a pivotal figure at Selhurst Park under Roy Hodgson if he was to move to the Eagles this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Folarin Balogun?

According to The Sun, Arsenal have slapped a £35 million price tag on Balogun this summer to ward off interest in his services following an impressive campaign on loan at Ligue 1 side Reims.

Crystal Palace are keen on the USA international, who is also attracting attention from RB Leipzig, AC Milan and Inter Milan this off-season as his stock continues to rise.

As quoted by The Mirror, Balogun has recently spoke about his future in an interview, stating: "What I can say is that I definitely won't go on loan again. I'm not sure [about] the discussions that are going to take place, I'm not sure what's going to happen."

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Ben Jacobs has signalled his belief that Arsenal may offload the forward if he isn't granted senior minutes at the club, stating: “He wants regular game time, meaning he doesn't want to go out on loan a second time. That means that Arsenal either have to give him a pathway or sell him. The player will push for one or the other.”

Eagles' boss Hodgson has been confirmed as their manager for this campaign and is eyeing a 'top-half finish' in south London, which is a feat bringing Balogun to the club could help to achieve.

Journalist Jones thinks that Balogun would be a good fit for Crystal Palace if a move to Selhurst Park was to arise for the 22-year-old this window.

In conversation with Football FanCast, Jones said: "Goals have been hard to come by a Crystal Palace and if Balogun is going to be a top-level forward in the Premier League, it seems like a good sort of level club for him to go and prove himself. The streams of ammunition that they have to provide for the central forward would mean that there are no excuses and if Balogun wants to step forward and say 'I am the main man, put them on a plate with me, you give me a certain size type of chance and I will make sure I score goals', you're going to get that at Crystal Palace."

Would Folarin Balogun be a good signing for Crystal Palace?

Balogun is a clinical finisher in need of being relied upon as a preferred striker somewhere and Crystal Palace need a prolific forward, making him a great fit for Hodgson's project at Crystal Palace.

Last term, the 22-year-old made 39 appearances on loan at Reims, registering 22 goals and three assists across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored illustrate that the London Colney youth product carried a threat to be reckoned with among Ligue 1 defences in 2022/23, averaging around 3.5 attempts on goal per fixture.

As per FBRef, Balogun also led the line efficiently and linked play well during the campaign, successfully performing 80 shot-creating actions in total.

With Crystal Palace on the lookout for offensive firepower, Balogun could offer an exciting solution to their wishes and help them to further their aims in 2023/24.