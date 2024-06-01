After a disappointing season, Sunderland could be in for more bad news with a Premier League sporting director now attempting to convince one Black Cats star to leave this summer.

Sunderland transfer news

It's been a frustrating few months for those at the Stadium of Light, who are facing the consequences for their Michael Beale experiment, having parted ways with Tony Mowbray when they were competing among the Championship play-off spots. Finishing in the bottom half as a result of that decision, the Black Cats remain without a permanent manager heading into the summer transfer window.

The likes of Paul Heckingbottom, Will Still, Liam Rosenior and Bo Svensson have all been mentioned, but Sunderland are yet to make their pick. Rosenior is, of course, a particularly interesting option given that he was nominated for the Championship's Manager of the Season before being sacked by Hull City for failing to guide them into the top six. Their loss could now be Sunderland's gain, however.

As a fresh face emerges in the dugout though, a familiar face could be heading in the other direction and out the door this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman is working to convince Jobe Bellingham to leave Sunderland and join Crystal Palace, with Brentford also reportedly interested in the young midfielder.

With Jude Bellingham starring for Real Madrid, it is Jobe who now has the chance to steal the headlines and take his first steps into the Premier League this summer.

Sunderland must work to keep "great" Bellingham

It may be easier said than done, but Sunderland must do everything in their power to keep hold of Bellingham this summer. One way they should be focusing on doing just that is by finally appointing a permanent manager, handing players such as Bellingham a clear project and path to follow rather than the current unpredictability within the Stadium of Light.

Not many will be surprised by the Premier League interest in the 18-year-old, including former boss Mowbray, who was instantly full of praise for Bellingham at the start of his Sunderland career, telling The Northern Echo: "He acts like a seasoned pro, and demands standards, even in small sided games he wants to win.

"You can see he has a very focused driven thought pattern on where he is going and how he is going to get there. And that is to try to be excellent in everything you do. It’s a great mentality. It helps our team to have someone so young."

Losing a player with such mentality who still has plenty more levels to reach would be a major blow for the Black Cats, but they could face an uphill battle if Palace push on for Bellingham's signature this summer.