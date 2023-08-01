Crystal Palace’s transfer window has finally been sparked into life in recent days as the Selhurst Park outfit prepare for the upcoming season.

What’s the latest Crystal Palace transfer news?

It has been confirmed that the Eagles are on the verge of signing 19-year-old wonderkid Matheus Franca in a deal worth up to £26m.

This will be welcome news in what has been an extremely challenging window for the south London outfit. Wilfried Zaha rejected a £200k-per-week deal to join Galatasaray last week, while Michael Olise is attracting interest from Chelsea.

Palace’s other prize assets are also under siege, with Cheick Doucoure, Joachim Andersen, and Marc Guehi also being tracked by other Premier League clubs.

But, in what would follow Franca as another exciting signing brimming with untapped potential, would be the acquisition of Wilfried Gnonto.

According to Football Insider, Roy Hodgson is currently dissatisfied with his attacking options and the club has identified Gnonto as a possibility.

How good is Wilfried Gnonto?

Last season never gave any Leeds United player the chance to thrive. A scattergun transfer policy and a managerial merry-go-round contributed to a complete lack of stability.

Nevertheless, the winger, who only arrived in the Premier League last September, displayed his brilliance in flashes with just limited minutes.

In only 14 top-flight starts, the former Inter Milan academy graduate registered six goal involvements. The £20k-per-week sensation developed a respectable reputation for directness, pace, and agility.

This was recognised by Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, who showered the Italian in praise, saying: “I've seen a special young talent. Honestly, sometimes you see potential and talent and you are excited but I watched him so closely, and his understanding of where to be, his choice of pass, his choice of when to run with it, his awareness of his teammates, really, really good.”

This sentiment was echoed by his former manager Michael Skubala, who described Gnonto as a “credit” to Leeds.

His profile as a tricky and fearless forward mean that FBref has likened his play style to Dejan Kulusevski, as both rank similarly in several attacking metrics.

This includes shots per 90 (1.46 vs 1.83), shot-creating actions per 90 (3.32 vs 4.25), progressive passes per 90 (2.33 vs 2.86), progressive carries per 90 (4.39 vs 3.77), and successful take-ons per 90 (1.40 vs 2.06).

Much like how Gnonto suffered due to Leeds’ fragmented nature, the Swede was also a victim of conditions outside his control. The rigid and restrictive tactics of Antonio Conte, labelled as "survival football" often shunned the influence of more creative assets.

Nevertheless, Conte still acknowledged Kulusevski’s quality, saying: “I think he is showing that he is a fantastic player for the present but also he if he continues in this way he can become a really important player. He is strong physically, good technically, he has no fear of the opponent or the tackle.”

Under the fresh management of Ange Postecoglou, his output could be elevated to new heights, where his skills are more viciously channelled.

Gnonto, now laced with a year of Premier League football under his belt would be a shrewd capture for Palace, one who with his tricky and direct nature could emulate the feats of Kulusevski in English football.