The appointment of Roy Hodgson as Crystal Palace's manager has worked wonders, he has triumphed in five of his eight Premier League games, propelling the Eagles to absolute safety and an 11th consecutive season in the top division.

If the South London outfit is able to win their final two fixtures against Fulham and Nottingham Forest, then the club will be able to match their best-ever top-flight points tally.

The 75-year-old has pulled off a remarkable job and transformed a side that was winless in their previous 13 games prior to his arrival.

As a result, the Guardian reported that the former Three Lions manager is expected to be asked to extend his stay at Selhurst Park for another year, with the intention of mentoring his current assistant Paddy McCarthy, who may be lined up as his long-term successor.

However, in another report from the Evening Standard, Graham Potter was namedropped as another candidate for the job, and this has the potential to be a match made in heaven.

Why should Crystal Palace hire Graham Potter?

The 47-year-old’s arrival at Stamford Bridge in September 2022 was meant to be the role that would define and shape Potter as one of the country’s most elite coaches. However, it descended into chaos and left many questioning his once-accomplished reputation.

New ownership, a reeling fanbase demoralised by the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel, and a scattered transfer policy meant that Chelsea was a chaotic cauldron. These factors culminated in a suffocating trap that enveloped Potter and hindered his potential.

However, Palace represents a more stable option and is far similar to Brighton, a club that he performed admirably at, having guided them to a ninth-placed finish last season.

These two sides have comparable levels of expectation, quality of the squad, and potential transfer budget. Potter excelled amongst such conditions on the South Coast, and he could do the same in the capital.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who is on the verge of landing a third successive league title, has previously lauded his capabilities and once claimed:

“I am a big fan of Graham Potter. "His players have the courage to play, they all know what to do.

"They have runners high and wide, it does not matter if they are wing-backs, full-backs or wingers. And after that, they create spaces for people in the middle. They press aggressive, all the things I would like as a spectator. I identify with his teams."

Due to his young age, tactical ingenuity, and his previous performance at the Seagulls, Eagles owner Steve Parish must consider lodging a move for him to yield a new era at Selhurst Park.