Highlights

After 458 appearances, 14 years of senior service, 90 goals, and three consecutive Player of the Season awards, Wilfried Zaha’s Crystal Palace departure to Galatasaray has been confirmed.

Palace’s job is to find a Zaha replacement is just as difficult as West Ham’s mission to replace Declan Rice. Arguably, the Eagles find themselves even more under threat, as Michael Olise, another of the club’s most dazzling assets, is attracting serious attention from Chelsea and Manchester City.

It leaves the south Londoners in an extremely precarious position, but they have sounded out Demarai Gray as a possible addition.

Is Demarai Gray signing for Crystal Palace?

Speaking to Football FanCast, reporter Dean Jones has suggested that Gray could fill Zaha’s void, saying:

“A lot of Premier League clubs have had a sniff around him and he’s a player that makes things happen so it makes sense that he’s going to appeal to lots of teams of different types.

"Palace losing Zaha has obviously been a blow because there was always a small chance he might end up staying but now they need to get round to finding another player that can create moments like he did and Gray certainly does have a bit of magic about him."

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has also spoken on this situation, adding in a conversation with GIVEMESPORT that other clubs are interested in the 27-year-old: “Demarai Gray is one that I expect to end up getting done. I know Fulham are also interested. There have been clubs from Saudi Arabia, including Al-Hilal, who are also interested.”

How good is Demarai Gray?

Throughout his career, the former Birmingham City prodigy has showcased flashes of glimmering potential, but has been unable to pinpoint the crucial component that separates the top players from the rest - consistency.

Last season, in 27 Premier League starts, the winger scored four times, including a scintillating long-range curler to secure a draw at Manchester City. As Jones mentions, the winger is capable of magic moments, just they come all too infrequently.

Meanwhile, in three of the last four top-flight campaigns, Zaha reached double figures and his sumptuous productivity has become synonymous with consistency.

However, over the years, the Eagles have been a far more stable outfit than the Toffees, and due to his unfathomable talent, the Ivorian was awarded far more freedom to express himself.

Nevertheless, excluding the goal and assist count, Gray ranks far closer to Zaha than you would think. The Palace legend narrowly outperforms the £25k-per-week dynamo for shots per 90 (2.52 vs 2.05), shot creating-actions per 90 (3.58 vs 3.37), progressive carries per 90 (3.38 vs 3.37), successful take-ons per 90 (2.16 vs 1.18), and touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 (5.63 vs 3.73).

The last metric is probably most indicative of the defensive and restrictive play style that has consumed Gray at Everton.

If he can average higher involvement in more threatening zones, his full potential can be unlocked. Therefore, if Gray can improve his directness and positioning he will be in for a chance of reaching Zaha’s level.