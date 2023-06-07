A new era could be on the horizon for Crystal Palace. Club legend Wilfried Zaha’s contract is set to expire at the end of this month, and with a £200k-per-week offer still yet to be accepted, the Ivorian may deservedly seek to challenge himself away from Selhurst Park.

If Zaha chooses to depart, it will leave a monumental hole in the heart of the Eagles' attack.

At times, the winger has had to deputise at centre forward due to the ineptitude of Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The pair have netted just seven goals between them this season - an underwhelming duo who lack the movement, technique, and skill required to effectively lead the Palace line.

One name linked to possibly shoulder the burden of Zaha’s exit and an upgrade to the ineffective French duo is Viktor Gyokeres, who appears destined for a move to the top flight.

What’s the latest on Viktor Gyokeres to Crystal Palace?

According to The Athletic, the Coventry striker is an outside target for the South London outfit, but he is in “high demand” after a sensational season in the Championship.

Previous reports have stated he could cost in the region of £20m to prise away from the Midlands.

How could Viktor Gyokeres fit in at Crystal Palace?

The striker has presented himself to be a formidable combination of a potent goalscorer and the chief creator - he has netted 21 times in the second tier this season at a rate of 0.44 goals per 90.

But what sets him apart from the traditional number nine is his ability to provide for his teammates, having recorded 12 assists (the highest in the division), including the setup for Gustavo Hamer’s equaliser in the play-off final against Luton Town.

Described as “unplayable” by teammate Maxime Biamou, the 25-year-old created 79 chances in 49 outings to underline his innovative, creative spark that was crucial to Coventry’s promotion push.

When Coventry beat Watford in November 2022, then-Hornets manager Slaven Bilic perfectly summed up Gyokeres undeniable influence and said: “He is a very strong striker, a player who can not only keep and hold the ball, but he can hurt you. He can run into the channels and he’s strong.

“He’s not an old-fashioned typical target man though, because target men have problem in movement. He is a target man but also has good movement.”

With Gyokeres’ busy, tricky, and effervescent style of play, the thought of this refined focal point being supported by Eberechi Eze could be devastating.

The Englishman recorded 14 goal involvements in the Premier League this year and has been the club’s best player.

Hailed as “different class” by former coach Patrick Vieira, the playmaker ranks in the best 1% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for successful take-ons per 90, as well as the highest 16% for progressive carries per 90, according to FBref.

With these two dynamic, skilful assets linking up next season, Crystal Palace may have hit the jackpot.