Crystal Palace have successfully unearthed the next stars from their academy over the years.

It is laced in the DNA at Selhurst Park to watch players rise through the youth ranks and make a breakthrough into the first team.

Wilfried Zaha, of course, is the most prolific example of the hidden talent waiting to be unlocked in south London.

The Ivorian made a staggering 458 appearances for the Eagles across an 18-year association with the club, plundering 90 goals and supplying 76 assists.

After departing for pastures new in the summer, Zaha left behind an untouchable legacy, which youngsters dream of eclipsing. One forward with aspirations of achieving the above is Ademola Ola-Adebomi.

Ola-Adebomi's Crystal Palace statistics

Ola-Adebomi's progression through the underage groups at Palace began as an eight-year-old in 2012.

A prolific striker, who possesses tremendous physical attributes, "Mola" - as he is known by coaches and teammates - is currently making waves in the U21s but his exploits prior to that were a sign that his talents were special.

The Englishman broke into the U18 set-up in the 2020/21 campaign, as the title-chasing Eagles utilised his eye for goal with Adebomi scoring twice in seven appearances during the run-in.

He soon became an integral part of the squad, netting 16 goals in all competitions - forming a formidable strike partnership with Victor Akinwale – and bagging a hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur.

Developing into a powerful centre-forward, he was promoted to the U21s in the 2022/23 season and scored eight times in 20 appearances - including a brace against Arsenal - as Palace enjoyed a hugely successful campaign that saw them finish fourth.

Dubbed by journalist Antonio Mango as "exceptional" for his prolificacy, Adebomi's scoring exploits have exploded into life this term, plundering an eye-watering seven goals in eight Premier League 2 appearances.

The 20-year-old's immense finishing talents have since caught the eye of Roy Hodgson, who selected him on the first-team bench for the victory over Manchester United and draw against Nottingham Forest, rewarding his blistering form.

On the brink of first-team minutes, Adebomi has outscored every senior player at the club this term, including striker Jean Philippe-Mateta.

Jean Philippe-Mateta's 23/24 statistics

Palace initially captured Mateta on a year loan from Mainz in January 2021, but that deal was made permanent for £8m a year later.

Since the 26-year-old confirmed his move on a permanent basis, he hasn't lived up to the hype and attracted the attention of RB Leipzig in the summer.

Despite netting a hat-trick in the Carabao Cup victory over Plymouth Argyle this term, Mateta is yet to score in the top flight as he continues his role as an impact sub from the bench.

With Odsonne Edouard preferred over him as a lone striker, the Frenchman has had to settle for an average of 43 minutes per game, restricting the chances he has to make a telling contribution.

However, his goal record of 13 in 78 appearances for the Eagles suggests why opportunities have been limited, perhaps pointing towards giving Adebomi a chance to shine.

Unlike Mateta, everything the youngster touches seems to turn into goals and considering the senior side are the sixth-lowest scorers in the Premier League, Hodgson could do with a sprinkling of Adebomi magic from the bench.