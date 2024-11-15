Crystal Palace have a major adantage in the race to sign a new forward in January, it has emerged, as the Eagles look to bolster the ranks of Oliver Glasner after a wretched start to the Premier League season.

Crystal Palace ready to back Oliver Glasner

After winning six of the final seven Premier League games in the 2023/24 campaign, big things were expected of Oliver Glasner and Crystal Palace this season. However, their season is yet to really get up and running, with the Eagles having just a single win to their name (Against Tottenham) and currently sitting in the relegation zone, a point behind newly promoted Ipswich Town and safety.

A major part of their problem has been finding the back of the net; they have scored just eight times in 11 games despite the arrivals of big-money signing Eddie Nketiah and former Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr, neither of whom have got off the mark for their new club in the Premier League so far.

In fact, the only summer signing to find the back of the net in Crystal Palace colours so far this season is centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, and only three other players across the whole squad have registered a goal this season.

Crystal Palace's top goalscorers 24/25 Jean Philippe-Mateta 3 Marc Guehi 2 Trevoh Chalobah 1 Eberechi Eze 1 Own Goal 1

It is clear that more quality is needed in the final third in the wake of Michael Olise's departure from south London over the summer, and now Palace may well be in pole position to deliver just that for Glasner.

Palace have advantage in attacker race

That comes with Crystal Palace one of several sides in the Premier League wanting to sign Botafogo talent Luiz Henrique, according to a report from CaughtOffside. The Brazilian, who operates largely on the right-hand side of attack, has impressed South American football fans this year and his form was rewarded with a Brazil debut in September, a spot he has kept since and gone on to make four appearances for his country.

Henrique, who has 16 goals and assists combined this year, is thought to be keen to move to the Premier League, and Palace are one of three Premier League sides who "have had scouts at the recent Botafogo matches against Cuiaba-MT and Vasco da Gama", where Henrique managed to get himself on the scoresheet.

With the Brazilian season coming to an end ahead of the January transfer window, a midseason move could be a strong possibility, though Botafogo are reportedly holding out for £25m to let their talented forward leave.

Nonetheless, Palace have a clear advantage in the race for his signature thanks to part-owner John Textor, who owns 46% of Crystal Palace but is the majority shareholder of the Brazilian side too, which could make negotiations relatively simple between the two sides.

A left-footed right-winger, Henrique could return balance to Glasner's side and, though he may lack Olise's elite end product, he could prove to be a shrewd piece of business as Palace look to avoid dropping back down to the Championship.