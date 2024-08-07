Crystal Palace have only made two huge sales in the past, one being academy graduate Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United for around £47m, and the other being this summer's sale of Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, for around £45.5m.

Their next biggest sale was Yannick Bolasie to Everton for around £25m, whilst other star players in the past, such as Wilfried Zaha, were sold for far cheaper fees, as the Ivorian left Palace for Manchester United in 2013 for around £10m.

But Palace could be about to make their record sale, even after their already huge sale of Olise, bringing around the discussion of Palace's recent recruitment, and the profitable business they have carried out in recent years.

Crystal Palace record sales (According to Transfermarkt) Player Fee Season Aaron Wan-Bissaka €55.00m 19/20 Michael Olise €53.00m 24/25 Yannick Bolasie €28.90m 16/17 Alexander Sorloth €20.00m 20/21 Dwight Gayle €12.00m 16/17 Wilfried Zaha €11.75m 12/13

The latest on Marc Guehi's future

According to reports from The Telegraph, Newcastle are getting closer to acquiring Palace defender, Marc Guehi. The England defender is valued at £60m by the Eagles and has two years remaining on his current deal.

This news comes after Eddie Howe prioritised the right central defender position, having been in discussions with Guehi for some time now. It is also reported the centre-back has other admirers, but those clubs are not named in the report.

Guehi is valued at £32.5m by Transfermarkt, but as mentioned above, Palace are asking for nearly double that fee in order to prise away one of their key players. The 24-year-old made 29 appearances for the Eagles last season, providing one assist, and contributing to eight clean sheets.

That said, one Palace player is worth even more.

Adam Wharton's transfer value in 2024

Wharton made 16 appearances for Palace last season after securing a January move from Blackburn Rovers for a fee worth around £18m.

Already since that move, the 20-year-old midfielder's value has risen at an exponential rate, so much so that some reports claim the Londoners now value him at an enormous £100m.

The young midfielder excels in so many metrics, completing 3.33 tackles per 90, ranking in the top 5% of midfielders in the top five European leagues for this metric, and also completes 5.48 progressive passes, ranking in the top 32% of midfielders for that metric.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

He was even described as "outstanding" by Alan Shearer, referring to his performance at Anfield where Palace beat Liverpool 1-0, Wharton producing one key pass, 2/2 long balls, and winning 8/10 ground duels in that game.

Wharton earned his first England senior call-up just before the Euros, before also being named in the Euro 2024 squad, after his impressive second half of the season since joining Palace.

Ranking so highly in defensive metrics, averaging 4.72 tackles + interceptions per 90, and then having the comfortability on the ball, to look up and pick a progressive pass through the lines, is expected to be very valuable in the near future.

With some big clubs lining up and taking notice of the midfield star, Palace could be in line for multiple record sales in back-to-back years, with Wharton already being earmarked as the next after Guehi departs.