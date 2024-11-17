Crystal Palace spent £18.6m on new players in the 2020/21 season, making five permanent signings and two loan moves. Their only sale bringing in any cash that summer was the sale of Alexander Sorloth, leaving to RB Leipzig for around £20m.

Eberechi Eze was the big acquisition of the window, joining from QPR for around £16m upfront, with a potential £4m add-ons. Since joining, the 26-year-old has made 136 appearances for the club, netting 30 goals and providing 19 assists.

Some other important deals in this window included Nathaniel Clyne joining from Liverpool on a free transfer and striker Jean-Philippe Mateta on an initial loan deal, costing around £2.7m.

But perhaps the best thing to happen during this window was Palace promoting Tyrick Mitchell to the first-team squad.

Tyrick Mitchell's rise at Crystal Palace

Since making his debut on July 4th, 2020, Mitchell has proven to be a fine servant for the Eagles, making 158 appearances, scoring three goals, providing nine assists, and totalling 13,144 minutes played.

Predominantly featuring at left-back, Palace manager Oliver Glasner has stated Mitchell is "always dangerous" in that role and he's certainly been happy with his development as a wing-back under the new system.

He often appears in more advanced areas now and offers more attacking threat, as opposed to playing as a nominal full-back as he did under Roy Hodgson.

Mitchell (2020/21) vs Mitchell (2024/25) Stats (per 90 mins) 20/21 24/25 Progressive Carries 0.79 2.02 Progressive Passes 4.05 2.60 Shots Total 0.10 0.37 Passes Attempted 42.6 46.0 Pass Completion % 68.7% 72.0% Key Passes 0.16 1.15 Shot-Creating Actions 0.63 2.79 Tackles 3.37 2.98 Blocks 1.53 1.92 Interceptions 1.15 0.37 Stats taken from FBref

The metrics above comparing Mitchell's first full season and his campaign so far, show the improvements the defender is making in attacking areas, providing more key passes per 90, more shot-creating actions per 90, and taking more shots per 90.

However, his change in role has seen a decline in defensive action, now making fewer tackles and fewer interceptions, but this is largely due to that wing-back role he is now playing.

So, with that change as a footballer in mind, what's it done to his transfer value?

Tyrick Mitchell's transfer value in 2024

Coming from the academy, Mitchell, of course, cost the club nothing. But, in his full debut season (2020/21) his value, according to Transfermarkt, was already around £4m. Heading into the 2021/22 campaign, his value had slightly increased to around £6m.

From this point, his value began to rise exponentially, hitting a valuation of £21m according to Transfermarkt by June 2022. It was during 2022/23 that the defender's value peaked, hitting £23m in November 2022.

Since the arrival of Glasner, playing a slightly new role as a wing-back, Mitchell's value has dropped slightly, back to around the(£21m) mark.

At just 24 years old and currently developing a new skillset as a more attacking option, Mitchell's value could further increase in the future.

As he came through the academy, any sale from Palace would, of course, be pure profit. However, if he continues to be an important piece of the puzzle, the Eagles will want to hold onto the English defender for as long as possible.