Crystal Palace need the "best proposal in their history" to keep Wilfried Zaha at Selhurst Park next season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Is Zaha leaving Palace?

As things stand, Zaha will be leaving Crystal Palace on June 30th following the expiration of his contract. The 30-year-old has amassed 458 appearances over several spells with the Eagles, but could be bringing his most recent stint with the club to an end.

The winger has attempted to leave Selhurst Park in the past, but has never managed to force a move away from the club, normally due to the large transfer fee that would have been required to prise him away from Palace.

While there is still a chance he opts to stay with Roy Hodgson's side, Fabrizio Romano believes that the Eagles would need to offer a colossal proposal to the former Manchester United man.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano said: "I can guarantee Lazio had a meeting and a contact with people close to Wilfried Zaha. So, there is a conversation, but, first of all it is not a done deal, and second I posted it is a complicated deal for Lazio because of the salary."

The Italian continued: "Zaha has some possibility in Saudi [Arabia], but at the moment he is not that keen on that kind of move. Zaha has some possibility in Europe in terms of other clubs, especially in France. So, he wants to take his time."

"For sure, Crystal Palace need the best proposal in their history to the player because the contract proposal is really huge, is really important, and they still hope he will say 'Okay, I'm staying here'"

According to the Guardian, Zaha was already offered a £200,000-a-week deal to stay at Palace in April, which would make him "by far" the highest paid player in the club's history and would offer him a £70,000-a-week pay rise.

Given that Zaha is yet to accept that lucrative deal, it suggests maybe he feels his future lies away from Selhurst Park.

Who will sign Zaha?

As Romano states, Lazio are very interested in Zaha. Maurizio Sarri is seemingly keen to add him to an attack that already contains former Premier League wingers Pedro and Felipe Anderson, although the former runs out of contract this summer.

However, as Romano adds, Lazio will struggle to compete with the financial proposals of the other clubs vying for Zaha's signature, despite not even needing to cough up a transfer fee for the 30-cap Ivory Coast international.

Zaha has reportedly rejected a £30m-a-year deal to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in favour of staying in Europe, perhaps reassuringly showing that money is not the biggest influence in his decision-making process.

Paris Saint-Germain, who are not shy of splashing the cash themselves, are also keeping an eye on the Palace attacker, as well as fellow Ligue 1 side Marseille.