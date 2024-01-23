It wasn't the return to Premier League action that Crystal Palace would have hoped for over the weekend as they lost 5-0 away to title challengers Arsenal.

It was a strange game, as the Eagles did not look much worse than the hosts for the first half, but two goals from corners - one of which was an own goal - quickly put them in a hole they could not climb out of before they fell apart in the second half.

One of the players hooked before full-time was right-back Nathaniel Clyne, and considering he lost possession eight times and took a single off-target shot, it wasn't a surprise.

Nor should it be a surprise that the latest player touted for a move to Selhurst Park could see him lose his place in the squad entirely.

Palace look to Belgium for full-back reinforcements

According to Belgian outlet HLN, Crystal Palace are incredibly interested in Genk's dynamic and exciting Colombian right-back, Daniel Muñoz.

The report has revealed that the Eagles have already submitted a bid for the full international. Still, the Belgian giants are waiting for a 'double-digit' amount; in other words, they value the 27-year-old at around the €10m mark - about £9m.

The relatively low price should encourage the south Londoners to push ahead, as should the fact that Muñoz has openly expressed his desire to play in the Premier League before.

With everything pointing towards this being a relatively easy deal for Palace to complete, fans should get excited, although it probably isn't good news for Clyne.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window now upon us, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

How Daniel Muñoz compares to Nathaniel Clyne

Clyne has spent much of this season competing with club captain Joel Ward for the starting right-back position, and while he has started seven league matches, two FA Cup games and two League Cup games, he is undoubtedly second choice, as Ward has started 76% of the team's Premier League games this season.

In contrast, the Genk star has started 76% of his side's league games - in which he has scored five goals and provided one assist - and 83% of their Europa Conference League group stage matches - in which he scored once.

With a goalscoring record such as this, it is unsurprising to hear South American football expert Tim Vickery describe the former Atlético Nacional man as a full-back with "plenty of goals in him.

Alongside his defensive abilities, this tendency to find the back of the net could be an added benefit to his arrival in south London, as Palace's haul of 22 goals is the third worst in the league.

However, when comparing his underlying number to Clyne's, who comes out on top? Unfortunately for the Englishman, the comparison is about as one-sided as it can be. The Colombian completely trounces his potential new teammate in almost every metric, whether it is related to the offensive or defensive sides of the game.

For example, where Muñoz produces 0.33 non-penalty expected goals and assists per 90, Clyne produces 0.01. It is the same result for just goals, with the Genk man scoring 0.31 per 90 to the former Liverpool man's 0.00.

Daniel Muñoz vs Nathaniel Clyne Stats per 90 Muñoz Clyne Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.33 0.01 Goals 0.31 0.00 Assists 0.06 0.00 Progressive Carries 2.38 1.00 Progressive Passes 7.94 2.25 Shots on Target 0.50 0.00 Passing Accuracy 79.8% 79.8% Shot-Creating Actions 3.43 0.50 Goal-Creating Actions 0.25 0.00 Tackles Won 1.75 1.13 Blocks 1.19 1.13 Interceptions 1.63 0.50 Clearances 2.19 2.63 Ball Recoveries 5.88 3.63 All Stats via FBref for the 2023/24 Domestic Season

The only area in which Clyne can claim any sort of victory is clearances, but even then, in every other defensive figure, he is comfortably behind the player who looks like he could well replace him.

Ultimately, Clyne has been a useful player for the club and has enjoyed a respectable career in the English top flight. Still, his performances have not been up to par this season, and Muñoz is leaps and bounds ahead of him in almost every single metric that matters. So, Palace should do all they can to close this deal.