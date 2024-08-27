Key Takeaways Crystal Palace have been busy this transfer window, with the likes of Ismaila Sarr and Daichi Kamada particularly impressive signings.

The club is also close to signing Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal and may target Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolves, showcasing their ambition.

However, they have lost Michael Olise while Marc Guehi could soon follow, and it appears they have lined up a replacement for the latter.

Crystal Palace are said to be in pole position to sign a Champions League defender who would replace Marc Guehi, according to a new report.

The South London side have been extremely busy in this summer transfer window, and it appears as though that is going to continue as the deadline on Friday gets ever closer. It has been a rough start for Oliver Glasner and his side however, as they have suffered two defeats in their opening two games of the season, with their latest coming against West Ham on Saturday.

Palace will now be preparing for their third consecutive game against a fellow London side as they face Chelsea on Sunday, but before then, they will have their minds on what business they can do in the remaining few days of the window.

Crystal Palace transfer news

Crystal Palace have so far brought in four new players in this transfer window; Daichi Kamada from Lazio, Chadi Riad from Real Betis, Louie Moulden from Wolves and Ismaila Sarr from Marseille, all signings which Glasner will hope strengthens his side and help them avoid a battle at the wrong end of the table.

Crystal Palace's summer signings Signed from Ismaila Sarr Marseille Chadi Riad Real Betis Daichi Kamada Lazio Louie Moulden Wolves

The club’s business doesn’t seem to be stopping there though, as the Premier League side now appear to be closing in on the signing of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah. Palace are believed to have made an offer of £25 million plus £5 million in add-ons, and that is expected to be accepted by Arsenal.

As well as looking to sign Nketiah from Arsenal, Crystal Palace have also been linked with a move to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Rayan Ait-Nouri, with the Premier League side said to value their defender at £30 million.

Palace could be very busy in what remains of this transfer window, as the club appears to be losing defender Marc Guehi. According to the Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel, Guehi’s future is set to be resolved in the next 48 hours, with Palace and Newcastle holding further talks. The Magpies have already seen several offers rejected for the England international, but according to this latest update, there is a significant chance that the next formal offer is accepted by Palace.

That means the South London side will be in the market for a replacement, and it appears as though they are in pole position to sign a Premier League and Champions League winner.

Crystal Palace now in pole position to sign Joe Gomez

According to Daveockop, Crystal Palace are the latest side to show interest in Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, with them in fact now leading the race to sign him in what remains of this transfer window.

The report states that Gomez is a player who is expected to depart Anfield, with the 27-year-old’s game time expected to be limited under manager Arne Slot. Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate are all ahead of Gomez in the pecking order.

Liverpool are not willing to get in the way of Gomez leaving the club should a suitable offer arrive, with the dominoes expected to fall as soon as Guehi’s move to Newcastle accelerates.

The England international has been on the receiving end of some steep praise during his career, with former Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate describing the player as “superb” after impressing at the start of his international career.