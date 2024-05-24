Crystal Palace are believed to be in negotiations to sign a "complete package" alongside likely first summer signing Chadi Riad.

Crystal Palace transfer rumours

The Eagles have enjoyed a promising start to life under new manager Oliver Glasner, with the Austrian winning seven of his 13 Premier League games in charge.

As a result, Palace ended the campaign in the top half and above rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, which resulted in Glasner already being linked with a move away to Bayern Munich. Steve Parish has remained adamant that Glasner is going nowhere from Selhurst Park, and another man likely to stay is sporting director Dougie Freedman.

Newcastle United have been heavily linked with a move for Freedman, but he has reportedly turned down an approach from the Magpies and has agreed a new Palace contract that includes a significant pay rise. Freedman has helped bring Glasner to the club alongside players such as Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton, with his first summer signing appearing to be close.

It has been reported that Palace are now close to signing Real Betis defender Riad in a deal worth €14m, with the player set to sign a deal at Selhurst Park until 2029.

Another addition alongside Riad appears to be in the works, this time a versatile player who can turn out at the back or in midfield.

Crystal Palace in Batista Mendy talks

According to reports abroad, relayed by Sport Witness, Crystal Palace are in talks to sign Batista Mendy from Trabzonspor. It is claimed that the Eagles have been following Mendy and have held discussions with his agent and the Turkish club, who are ready to sell, as long as there’s an offer in the region of €15m (12.7m).

Mendy himself is also keen on the idea of moving to England, with the report adding that ‘serious steps will be taken in a very short time’.

Primarily a holding midfielder who can turn out as a centre-back or as a central midfielder, Mendy only moved to Turkey with Trabzonspor last year. During that time, his Transfermarkt valuation has rocketed to a career-high €9m.

Previously in France with FC Nantes and Angers, Mendy has played 38 times for Trabzonspor and has previously been called the “complete package” in the media.

Therefore, it looks as if a move to England with Palace for Mendy will be one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks, in what promises to be an exciting few months ahead of Glasner’s first full season in charge.