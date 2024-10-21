Crystal Palace have been dealt a blow as it has emerged that two players will not return until after the next international break.

Crystal Palace struggling for form

Oliver Glasner is under increasing pressure in south London as Palace endure a torrid start to their Premier League campaign. After significant investment over the summer, the early season has not gone to plan as injuries, system and form have all played havoc with the south London side, with the result a side who look a far cry from their impressive form under the Austrian boss at the end of the 2023/24 campaign led by Jean-Philippe Mateta.

It had been hoped among the fanbase that a top half finish would have been possible, but their start to the season makes it far more likely that they are sucked into a relegation battle once more come the end of the season.

However, they will be hoping that the early form can be put down solely to teething problems with their new signings, and that they can begin to bounce back before the end of the year as their additions begin to gel. They will have to do that without two defenders though.

Palace duo to miss key games

Now, Glasner has confirmed that neither Chadi Riad or Chris Richards will be back before November's international break, ruling them out of the next five games for Palace at a minimum.

Riad has made just one appearance for the Eagles since arriving from Real Betis in the summer, suffering a knee injury from which he is yet to recover from in the aftermath of defeat to West Ham. Meanwhile, Chris Richards started four of their first five games but has not featured since after picking up an injury.

And Glasner has now shed light on the situation, with the Palace boss explaining that: "Chris is now working on the pitch with his rehab, He’s getting closer. I don’t expect them to play before the next international break in November.

“It [Richards’ injury] was not so serious, but on a bad spot of the muscle. We have to be very careful that we don’t get a re-injury.”

The news means that the duo will miss games against Tottenham and Aston Villa as well as a London derby against Fulham.

Crystal Palace's games before the international break Opponent Competition Nottingham Forest (Away) Premier League Tottenham (Home) Premier League Aston Villa (Away) Carabao Cup Wolves (Away) Premier League Fulham (Home) Premier League

It also comes as a blow to Richards on a personal level, who has struggled to really nail down a spot for Palace since arriving from Bayern Munich two years ago, penning a five-year deal worth a hefty £55,000 a week. Dubbed "fantastic" by teammate and club captain Marc Guehi, he has rarely been able to show it.

Glasner is also likely to be without young talent Matheus Franca for much of the rest of 2024, though they should be able to welcome back midfielder Cheick Doucoure after their clash with Nottingham Forest.