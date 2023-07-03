Crystal Palace have a "tentative interest" in Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma, Michael Bridge told GIVEMESPORT

However, the Sky Sports reporter says any move for the former Bournemouth man could depend on the future of Wilfried Zaha.

Crystal Palace transfer news - what is the situation with Arnaut Danjuma?

According to the MailOnline, Palace are currently looking bringing in a winger, with Everton's Demarai Gray as another option alongside Danjuma.

The former appears to be available, with Tottenham Hotspur not signing him permanently after his unsuccessful loan spell in north London during the second half of last season, where he only made 12 appearances for the club, scoring two goals as he struggled to get game time ahead of Son Heung-min.

The Dutch international enjoyed a real standout season the year before with Villarreal, scoring 16 and assisting four in 34 games under Unai Emery. The wide-man failed to replicate that form last campaign for both the Yellow submarine and the Lilywhites, so a fresh start could be the right move.

Danjuma has a market value of €25.00m (£21.5m), but it is fair to assume that the Spanish club will want to make a decent profit on the £21.3m they spent on the player from Bournemouth in 2021.

What has Michael Bridge said about Arnaut Danjuma and Crystal Palace?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge said: "I personally think Crystal Palace is a perfect club for him. I really, really do. I think much will depend on the future of Wilf Zaha. That's very much in the air.

My understanding is there is tentative interest from Palace, a couple of other Premier League clubs and a few clubs in Serie A and La Liga."

Would Arnaut Danjuma be a good signing for Crystal Palace?

Danjuma would be a really smart signing by Roy Hodgson and Palace amid all the confusion and uncertainty regarding Zaha.

The 26-year-old is quite a versatile attacker, able to play on the left and upfront. The wide-man has also shown that he can find the back of the net, with 75 goals across his 229-game career, he averages 0.32 goals per game.

"Danjuma is a very, very good player. On his day, he is a nightmare for defenders. He can create and score goals. He can hurt any defence with his pace and directness." former Premier League golden boot winner Kevin Phillips told Football Insider last year.

With Zaha potentially leaving the Eagles, signing the former Cherries player makes a lot of sense. Using FBref and comparing Danjuma's 21/22 campaign to Zaha's 22/23 campaign, the number regarding creativity and defending are incredibly similar, especially in the dribbling aspect. These similarities suggest that should the Eagles pull this move off, the Dutch international would be a seamless replacement for the Palace club legend's role.

The club will face competition from around Europe for the player signature, but should they pull this deal off, it would be a real statement of intent from Palace.