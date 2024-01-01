Crystal Palace have been a mixed bag in the Premier League this term and look to have identified a potential long-term successor to Roy Hodgson, according to a report.

Roy Hodgson's future at Crystal Palace in doubt

Despite speculation that Crystal Palace could sack Hodgson if they were to fall to defeat against Brentford last weekend, the Eagles recorded a comfortable 3-1 victory at Selhurst Park, prompting the 76-year-old to hit back at recent rumours in his post-match press conference.

Hodgson stated: "I'm 76 years of age. I've been working 47 years, I've got a CBE for my services and I've got a CV which is incredible. So, my final answer to you is that it makes no difference [talk of potential Crystal Palace departure]."

The Sun claimed last week that former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper is said to be on Crystal Palace's wishlist as they look to replace Hodgson and he is supposedly "open-minded" to the possibility of stepping into the Selhurst Park dugout.

One source told the publication when explaining the permutations of the Welshman taking over in South London: "Palace are very interested in Steve Cooper, but there are no immediate plans to part ways with Roy Hodgson. Roy’s a legend at the club and will be treated with the respect he’s earned and which he merits. One option being looked at is whether a deal can be agreed for Cooper to join in the summer and for Hodgson to stay on until then."

Nevertheless, new reports suggest that an up-and-coming star in the coaching world could be next in line to succeed Hodgson at Selhurst Park once the veteran departs the club.

Crystal Palace eye Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna

According to The Sun, Crystal Palace could battle it out with rivals Brighton & Hove Albion to try and appoint Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna, who has directed his side into an automatic promotion battle in the Championship this campaign.

Kieran McKenna's managerial record in 2023/24 - Championship (Transfermarkt) Matches 26 Wins 16 Draws 7 Losses 3 Points per game 2.12

The report states that a summer move would be most likely in the event the 37-year-old ended up at the Eagles, given that they are still behind Hodgson and also factoring in the difficulties that would arise trying to finalise a deal with McKenna while he is in the middle of a battle for promotion.

McKenna left Manchester United to take on his first venture into senior management with Ipswich Town in 2021 and achieved promotion at Portman Road in 2022/23 after his side finished runners-up in League One.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, pundit Gary Lineker labelled the former Red Devils' coach as the best manager in English football outside of the Premier League, stating: "I’m going to go with Kieran McKenna from Ipswich Town. I think he’s done a brilliant job with them. He’s young, he was a youth coach at Manchester United, and was at Tottenham a bit before that."

Crystal Palace will be keen to ensure the future after Hodgson is clear and McKenna would be a fantastic appointment who would fit the bill as an exciting hire at Selhurst Park.