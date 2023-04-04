Crystal Palace are interested in a deal to bring Middlesbrough forward Isaiah Jones to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Jones to Palace?

The Championship winger’s contract at the Riverside Stadium isn’t set to expire until 2025, but having fallen out of favour since the arrival of Michael Carrick - featuring in just 14 of his 22 league outings - he has been linked with an exit this summer.

The Sun first credited the Eagles with an initial interest in the 23-year-old back in October as the hierarchy were plotting to make a move in January, but they were soon dealt a blow in their pursuit of the starlet.

Speaking to TEAMtalk, transfer expert Graeme Bailey revealed that the north-east outfit weren’t willing to sell their prized asset at the start of the year due to wanting to keep their best talents in the building to help their push for promotion, but it seems that they have since had a change of heart regarding a sale during the upcoming window.

According to Football League World, Middlesbrough will “allow” Jones to leave this summer, with Carrick nor the board set to “stand in his way” should he want to move on.

Palace, West Ham and Bournemouth are all “keen” to secure his services, whilst there is also “interest” from the second tier in the form of Millwall, Norwich and Sunderland. The Lambeth-born talent is “likely” expected to move back down south having been brought up in London before joining Boro, which could be a potential advantage for Roy Hodgson's side.

Should Palace make a move for Jones?

Middlesbrough may not want to keep Jones beyond the summer, but having been dubbed a "full-back's nightmare" by journalist Josh Bunting, he could be an excellent acquisition for the boss should the board be successful in bringing him to Palace.

The £3.1k-p/w talent has recorded 12 assists and scored four goals in 78 senior appearances for Middlesbrough, while showcasing his desire to burst down the flank and whip crosses into the box - with 75 to his name this season.

The 37 Sport client also ranks in the 99th percentile for most touches in the attacking penalty area and the 98th for progressive carries among players in his position and level of competition over the past year (via FBref), so he's always looking to dribble past his marker and make the magic happen in the opposition's box.

Finally, Jones would add plenty of versatility to Hodgson's squad having operated in the midfield and on either wing, as well as at centre-forward, which would allow the manager to be more flexible in his team selection, making this deal even more of a no-brainer to complete.