Crystal Palace have issued a brutal response to alleged interest around recently-hired coach Oliver Glasner, as they look to build a new era under the Austrian manager's tutelage.

Palace flying under new boss

Crystal Palace have been a side reborn under the leadership of Glasner, with the Eagles having won five of their last six Premier League games, including a 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United.

Led by the impressive Michael Olise and rejuvenated striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, the south Londonders have shot well clear of relegation, and can finish as high as 11th should they beat Aston Villa on the final day of the campaign.

There is expected to be plenty of change to the playing personnel this summer, with Olise, Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton all among those coveted by traditionally bigger clubs, but there is the hope that this late-season renaissance is just the beginning of a period of prominence for the Eagles. And they are beginning to flex their muscles.

Parish gives brutal response to Bayern interest

Such has been Glasner's success at Palace that Bayern Munich have reportedly come knocking, with the Bavarian side on the hunt for a new manager after confirming Thomas Tuchel would leave the club at the end of the season.

So far, they have seemingly been beaten to the punch on several options, including Xabi Alonso, Ralf Rangnick and most recently Julen Lopetegui, who is thought to be set to take over from David Moyes as West Ham coach.

Now, reports in Germany have revealed that the Bundesliga giants had approached Palace to see if they could poach Glasner from Selhurst Park, having had good conversations with Glasner himself.

And indeed, they were told that they could by Palace chairman Steve Parish, provided that they paid a small fee of 100m euros (£86m). For their part, Bayern were willing to offer 18m euros (£15.5m) to prise him away from south London, but were astonished at the 100m demand.

Any such move would make Glasner the most expensive managerial appointment by a country mile, with the £86m asking price almost 6x the current record, which Chelsea shelled out to bring Graham Potter to Stamford Bridge from Brighton in 2022.

For added reference, it is the same fee that Manchester United shelled out for Antony (though Bayern could probably be confident of landing better value for money), a transfer which ranks joint 17th among the most expensive player transfers in history.

Most expensive fees for a manager Manager Club Year Moved to Fee Oliver Glasner* Crystal Palace 2024 Bayern Munich (rumoured) £86m? Graham Potter Brighton 2022 Chelsea £15m Julian Nagelsman RB Leipzig 2021 Bayern Munich £15m Andre Villas-Boas FC Porto 2011 Chelsea £13m Brendan Rodgers Celtic 2018 Leicester City £9m Ruben Amorim Braga 2020 Sporting CP £8.6m

It is claimed that though Glasner was keen on the switch, and had been "hoping" an agreement would be reached, he has now "accepted" the decision made by Palace and is expected to see out his contract until 2026 at the very earliest.