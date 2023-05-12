Crystal Palace target Jack Clarke is reportedly edging closer to a new deal at Sunderland.

What’s the latest on Jack Clarke’s future?

According to TEAMtalk, the 22-year-old gem is set to be rewarded with an improved contract after a string of impressive performances.

This outlet revealed that the Eagles and Brentford have been 'making regular checks' on the winger.

The youngster’s current deal doesn’t expire until 2026, so even if terms cannot be agreed, the Black Cats will be in no rush to sell the coveted star, especially not for a cheap price.

Sunderland will also be resistant to offers as they will compete in the upcoming play-offs as they bid to make their awaited return to top-flight football.

Why does Crystal Palace want Jack Clarke?

The Yorkshire-born winger signed a professional contract with Leeds in 2017 and made his debut the following year in a 1-1 draw with Brentford.

As a testament to his quality and talent, the prodigy joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2019 but was unable to make any appearances for the first team before he left Sunderland in the summer of 2022.

In Wearside, the attacker has become somewhat of a talisman and has evolved into one of the Championship’s most technically gifted and innovative players.

This campaign, the £9m-rated star has recorded 20 goal contributions in 45 Championship appearances. Clarke is the division’s joint-highest assister with 11, as well as creating 64 chances at a rate of 1.42 per 90, as per BBC Sport.

He has been the spearhead of a side that has enjoyed a tremendous late surge into the top six and will face Luton in the semi-finals.

Manager Tony Mowbray has showered the £17k-per-week star and said: “What nobody can deny is the talent he has when the ball is at his feet, how fast his feet are, and how wonderful a talent he is.”

A possible transfer for the 5 foot 11 technician could be crucial for CEO Steve Parish, with the club’s hierarchy still yet to ascertain the future of starman Wilfried Zaha. Currently, the long-serving sensation is set to depart southeast London as a free agent in a little over a month's time.

However, if the Ivory Coast international does depart, then Clarke could join Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, Tyrick Mitchell, and Marc Guehi as the core future of the Eagles at Selhurst Park.

The Leeds United graduate has averaged 2.0 dribbles and 1.7 key passes per game, ranking similarly to Zaha, who has registered 2.1 and 1.0 for the same categories, albeit in a division below.

The signing of Clarke would herald a new era for Palace, who would be smart to try their utmost to deter him from signing a new deal at the Stadium of Light this summer.