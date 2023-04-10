Crystal Palace are monitoring Sunderland forward Jack Clarke ahead of a potential move to the Premier League, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Who is Jack Clarke?

Clarke is a promising young winger who currently plays his football at the Stadium of Light. The Black Cats ace initially joined Tony Mowbray’s side on loan in January 2022 from Tottenham Hotspur then made his move permanent later that summer after impressing in the northeast, as per Transfermarkt.

The Championship starlet’s contract therefore isn’t set to expire for another three years, but being his manager’s overall second best-performing player with a match rating of 7.05, has been attracting interest ahead of the upcoming window.

According to Nixon’s Patreon report (via Football League World), Crystal Palace are “keeping tabs” on Clarke ahead of the 2023/24 term. The Eagles were reportedly “keen” on a move for the 22-year-old during his time at Leeds United so have clearly been long-term admirers and are now weighing up an approach in the summer.

Roy Hodgson and his outfit, however, would only be “willing to step up their pursuit” if Wilfried Zaha was to leave at the end of the season. The Ivory Coast international has been “tabled” a new contract but has potential suitors queuing up to secure his services.

Could Clarke step into Zaha's shoes?

Clarke hasn’t got any proper experience in the Premier League having failed to make the breakthrough at Spurs so it could be seen as a risk throwing him in at the deep end, but whilst he’s still young, he’s got more than enough ability to step up and fill Zaha’s role at Palace.

The Black Cats forward has clocked up 19 goal contributions (ten goals and nine assists) in 42 appearances across all competitions this season where his individual impact has been recognised having received five man-of-the-match awards. The £15k-p/w talent has also whipped 85 crosses into the box and is averaging 1.5 key passes per game, showing that even if he’s not always on the scoresheet, he’s constantly looking to create chances for his fellow teammates (all statistics prior to the game vs Cardiff).

Clarke, who has been dubbed an “unreal” player by journalist Josh Bunting, is additionally comfortable operating in six different positions, including in midfield and on the wing on both the left and right flanks alongside at centre-forward, so he would be an all-round fantastic addition for Hodgson.