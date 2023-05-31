Crystal Palace have submitted a bid for Sunderland winger Jack Clarke, but there are a number of Premier League clubs vying for his signature, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest Crystal Palace transfer news?

Despite not having a new manager in place ahead of next season, Palace have already been linked with a number of players, including former loanee Conor Gallagher, who Chelsea could let leave for £40m, according to talkSPORT's Alex Crook, while the Eagles are closing in on a move for Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma, as reported by Romano.

The Eagles are also expected to bid for Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey, who is valued at €15m (£13m) by the Turkish club, however, there will be a number of teams battling for his signature, with Arsenal and Wolfsburg expected to make offers.

There may also be a number of key departures at Selhurst Park this summer, as Jean-Philippe Mateta wants to leave, while Wilfried Zaha has been linked with a move elsewhere, with his contract set to expire at the end of June.

As such, Palace may be tasked with replacing the winger, and Romano now reports they have already submitted a bid for Sunderland's Clarke, but there is set to be fierce competition for his signature.

Burnley and Brentford have also submitted bids for the 22-year-old, and there is a chance that he remains at Sunderland, given that a new deal is currently being negotiated, as the Black Cats consider him a "vital" player.

Should Crystal Palace sign Jack Clarke?

Hailed as "unreal" by journalist Josh Bunting, the winger played a vital role in Sunderland's promotion push in the Championship last season, weighing in with 11 goals and 13 assists in all competitions, the most attacking contributions of any player.

The £17k-per-week ace averaged two dribbles per game in the second tier, the same amount as Zaha averaged in the Premier League, while a figure of 1.7 key passes ranks him way out in front as the Black Cats' most creative player.

Although no Crystal Palace fan will want to see Zaha leave the club, there are signs that Clarke could be a very good replacement, ranking in the 86th percentile for successful dribbles per 90, when compared to players at a similar level.

The Sunderland gem is yet to gain any experience above the Championship, however, he is showing all the signs that he is ready to make the step up, and it looks as if this will be one to keep an eye on.