Crystal Palace could turn to Sunderland winger Jack Clarke as a potential replacement for Wilfried Zaha, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jack Clarke?

Recently, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano dropped an update on interest surrounding Clarke on Twitter, stating: "Burnley, Brentford and Crystal Palace have all submitted bids for Sunderland talent Jack Clarke. Understand Sunderland are currently negotiating a new deal for Clarke as he’s considered ‘vital’ for the club to get promoted."

TEAMtalk also understand that Sunderland plan to offer the 22-year-old extended terms at The Stadium Of Light to ward off interest from Premier League clubs following a stellar season for the £16k-a-week ace at the Black Cats.

The Eagles could be set for some movement in the wide department in the off-season due to the uncertainty surrounding the future of club icon Zaha, who has yet to agree new terms at Crystal Palace and has been offered a deal worth £10 million per season at Qatari outfit Al Sadd, as per The Sun.

talkSPORT detail that Zaha has been offered around £200,000 per week to stay at Selhurst Park and would become their highest-paid player ever if he was to commit to the proposed four-year deal on the table.

Marseille and clubs in Saudi Arabia are also keen on the Ivory Coast international heading into the forthcoming transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones thinks that Clarke would be a signing that would appease the Crystal Palace supporters and go on to have a big impact at Selhurst Park.

Jones said: "I think Crystal Palace are always in the market for that emerging exciting talent and I think Jack Clarke, is unsurprisingly linked given that he fits the mould in that sense.

"I'm not sure how likely it is that he actually lands at Crystal Palace because I think that there is clarification yet to be made over Wilfried Zaha, however unlikely that might look.”

What have Jack Clarke's stats been like this season?

Clarke was in excellent form for Sunderland as they fell just short of winning promotion to the Premier League at the play-off semi-final stage.

In 2022/23, the Englishman enjoyed a productive time of things, registering 11 goals and 13 assists from 50 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also notes that the talent managed to average around 1.7 key passes per match in the Sky Bet Championship, demonstrating his ability to lay chances on a plate for his teammates.

His qualities in providing scoring opportunities are also reflected by FBRef, who show that Clarke has successfully performed 147 shot-creating actions.

Moving into the summer, bringing in someone with the potential that Clarke has to grow into an established Premier League player may be a sensible move by Palace chiefs, especially if Zaha doesn't extend his stay in south London.