Crystal Palace have sensationally been named as a possible destination for James Rodriguez.

What’s the latest on James Rodriguez to Crystal Palace?

According to renowned journalist Christian Martin (via AS), the 31-year-old is being tracked by a host of English clubs, including the Eagles, as he wishes to continue his playing career in England.

The Argentine said: “We understand that he (James) prioritises staying in European football. Could it be England? We understand that yes, there is a possibility that clubs like Crystal Palace, Bournemouth or even Brighton itself, which does not usually make this type of addition, at least find out the conditions in which the Colombian could arrive.

“The English clubs have the money, the big ones in Scotland too. No one would shy away from at least assessing the possibility of repatriating James to the UK. From our sources, the inquiries have been, through intermediaries, by Crystal Palace, by Bournemouth, by Everton itself.”

Since his contract was terminated by Olympiacos last month, the Colombian is currently without a club and is training in Madrid whilst he awaits the next step in his football journey.

Would James Rodriguez be a good fit for Crystal Palace?

The former Real Madrid man has previously appeared in England, playing the 2020/21 season with Everton.

The 90-cap international began his Premier League career in imperious form, as he registered six goal contributions in his first six outings.

The joyous technician seemed to have seamlessly adapted to his new surroundings with Dominic Calvert-Lewin describing him as a “top player” when he was in this formidable form.

However, the playmaker’s time in Merseyside quickly deteriorated due to injury and inconsistency, failing to appear in 15 of the Toffees’ top-flight encounters.

After this, the midfielder has had failed stints in Qatar and Greece, which has led to his current status as a free agent.

However, when considering the talent he previously displayed for his nation, as well as for Porto, Monaco, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and the early stages of Everton, it would be foolish to discard him.

Indeed, the player who made headlines at the 2014 World Cup has registered a mammoth haul of 58 goals and 61 assists in Europe's top five leagues, largely from a central attacking berth.

As a result of those phenomenal numbers, he could be an invaluable source of advice for Eberechi Eze.

The Englishman, who is quickly developing into one of the division's most graceful and creative forces, is certainly reminiscent of Rodriguez when he burst onto the scene.

The flair is there and the end product is beginning to blossom too, with the Englishman having notched 11 goals and assists this season.

Eze's progress is accelerating at an extraordinary rate and the signing of Rodriguez for the south London outfit would only help. It would be large a statement to the teams around them, all while offering some inventive depth to the squad.