Crystal Palace are among the Premier League teams interested in signing a young winger in January, according to a recent report. The Eagles could well be very busy in the New Year, as they try to strengthen their squad to avoid a relegation dogfight in the second half of the season.

Crystal Palace transfer news

It was reported earlier last week that Palace are interested in signing James McAtee from Manchester City, and they are confident a deal is there to be done. McAtee has struggled for minutes this season, and a move could be on the cards in January, as his future doesn’t look to be at the Etihad. The Eagles are keen to enter discussions over a transfer, but face competition as West Ham are also keen.

As well as looking at McAtee, Palace are also among the teams interested in signing winger Ryan Kent. The former Rangers man is currently without a club after leaving Turkish side Fenerbahçe earlier this season.

The 28-year-old is an attacker who has enormous versatility in his game, and that could make him an attractive addition for a team like Palace. However, they are not the only Premier League teams interested again, as Ipswich Town and Leicester City are also looking into a possible deal. Palace are struggling at the top end of the pitch, so Kent being a free agent could be an addition that is a little less risky.

Crystal Palace plotting move for Ernest Nuamah

According to Foot Mercato, relayed by Sport Witness, Crystal Palace are interested in signing Ernest Nuamah from Lyon in January, who will be available for a bargain fee after a bizarre situation has unfolded at his current club. The 21-year-old joined the French side on loan in August 2023 before he joined on a permanent basis in the summer.

Nuamah scored three goals and recorded two assists in 29 Ligue 1 games last season, but despite signing him permanently in the summer, Lyon were keen to move the winger on to Premier League side Fulham - for less than they purchased him for.

The deal went as far as a medical being agreed, but Nuamah himself decided to pull out of the move. Fulham have remained interested in the winger, as well as Everton, who were also linked with a move in the summer, but they both now face competition from Palace.

The Ghana international, who plays very similarly to Noni Madueke of Chelsea, has struggled for regular football this season, starting just three of the nine games he has played in Ligue 1.

Ernest Nuamah's 23/24 stats compared to Madueke Nuamah Madueke Apps 33 23 xG 4.0 2.5 Goals per 90 0.30 0.43 xA 3.8 2.6 Assists per 90 0.13 0.17 Progressive passes 74 52 Progressive runs 237 136 Shots (On target) 50 (24) 31 (12) Shots per 90 2.14 2.65 Passes completed 535 412

Lyon’s financial situation isn’t very good, and they are now in desperate need of money, so a January sale of Nuamah is a possibility for even cheaper than they tried to raise in the summer.

They would ideally want €25 million, but that is a figure they are unlikely to get, so it has been suggested €18 million, which is roughly £15 million, is more likely, but even that may be reduced more if the likes of Palace play their cards right.