Joel Ward has been an excellent performer for Crystal Palace over the years, and his goal at Craven Cottage on Saturday was a moment he deserved, podcaster Dan Cook has claimed.

How did Ward play against Fulham?

The 33-year-old scored his first goal of the season as Palace came from behind to snatch a point, bundling in a late equaliser from a free kick.

The right-back has been a consistent performer over the years, having made 334 appearances for the club, but goals are a rare occurrence, with just six strikes in this time.

Speaking on the HLTCO podcast, Cook lauded Ward as a club hero following his goal, and praised what was a special moment for the veteran.

"Ward is not ever someone that you could expect to put in a 10 out of 10 performance as a modern full-back, he's not going to bomb on, put crosses into the box or affect the game from an attacking perspective week after week. But from a defensive perspective, he's always a seven out of 10," he stated.

"I mean this categorically, I have never seen Joel Ward have a stinker of a game. He is Mr. Consistent. He's just part of the furniture really at Crystal Palace and one of those players who is not really appreciated by those outside of our fan base.

"From my perspective individually, it was just fantastic to see Ward score."

Should Crystal Palace keep Ward?

The defender is out of contract at the end of the season, and with it currently unclear what direction Palace will go in when looking for a new manager, it remains to be seen whether the Englishman will extend his stay.

If Ward is keen on an extension then it's a no-brainer for Palace to keep Ward for another season, whilst also exploring the market for younger full-backs who can eventually be his successor.

Ward has been a consistent figure in the Crystal Palace team, apart from a spell where Aaron Wan-Bissaka broke through and earned himself a big-money move to Manchester United.

He was able to rack up 25 accurate passes on the weekend and also registered two shots on goal despite only having 43 touches of the ball (via SofaScore).

Palace should be in the market for a defender who can initially rotate with Ward, as the veteran may not be able to start for an entire season, but given his experience and his long affiliation with the club, keeping him in the dressing room could be important as the club prepares to make changes off the pitch.

Roy Hodgson has had a successful spell as interim boss, but there still remain questions over whether he should continue in his role or if Palace should look to start a different project.