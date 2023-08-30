Highlights Crystal Palace are in a hotly contested race with various Premier League teams for a £17m signing.

He's a regular contributor of goals in the final third of the pitch.

The player could form a devastating partnership in the future with Matheus Franca.

Crystal Palace are one of several Premier League clubs who are chasing one of the Eredivisie’s most promising talents…

What’s the latest Crystal Palace transfer news?

According to Football Insider, Palace, Liverpool, Everton, and Burnley are in a hotly-contested race to PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko before the transfer deadline day on 1st September.

It is believed that the winger is one of the most in-demand players in Europe. This has been reinforced by Fabrizio Romano, who stated there’s a “concrete chance” that Bakayoko will make a late move.

Palace are understood to have recently entered the conversation as they seek a long-term replacement for Wilfried Zaha, who departed for Galatasary earlier in the summer upon the expiration of his contract.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Everton are monitoring the situation as newly-promoted Burnley have seen two bids rejected for Bakayoko this summer. The latest of those was around £17m, but the Clarets are expected to try again.

However, a well-placed source within Football Insider has reiterated that a transfer is dependent on whether PSV qualifies for the Championship League. Their play-off with Rangers is finely poised following an enthralling 2-2 draw at Ibrox.

What is Johan Bakayoko good at?

It is easy to see why such an array of clubs are in the market for Bakayoko. Progressing through the youth ranks of many Belgian clubs, the forward joined PSV in 2019 and has established himself as a tantalizingly talented prospect.

In 71 appearances for the U17, U18, and U21 outfits, the £12k-per-week sensation recorded 56 goal contributions.

Since the beginning 2022/23 season, Bakayoko has been a regular for PSV. But prior to that campaign, former PSV manager and Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy predicted the youngster to have a huge future and said: “He is so dominant. He’s a boy who, if he continues to invest in what he’s doing now, hopefully at the end of the season can make a nice step towards first.

“He’s worked hard on multiple facets of his game, and that’s showing through now. Maintaining this level in the longer term is his goal.”

Therefore, last term, Bakayoko registered 15 goal contributions in 39 matches across all competitions.

During this time, the magical technician has also displayed that he is a formidable component of attacking sequences, ranking within the best 7% outside of Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for assists per 90, shot-creating actions per 90, progressive carries per 90, and successful take-ons per 90.

A player of this profile and potential could join Matheus Franca in the next generation of the Crystal Palace attack.

Upon the Brazilian’s arrival at the beginning of the month, chairman Steve Parish was thrilled with the signing, saying: “Palace have a long history of attacking players with skill, pace, and tenacity, and I am sure Matheus will be another popular addition to the nucleus of this young and entertaining squad, packed full of international talent and potential, that we are building here in south London.”

Indeed, partnering the young talent alongside Bakayoko is a frightening proposition for the future.

Franca, despite being just 19 years of age, has already scored nine senior goals and appears ready and raring to follow his fellow countrymen, the likes of Neymar and Vinicius Jr included in recent years, of making a name for himself in European football.

Alongside the teen, Bakayoko could also be the future of Selhurst Park in what would be a hugely exciting transfer.