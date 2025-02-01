In what would hand Oliver Glasner one final boost in the January transfer window, Crystal Palace have now reportedly joined the race to sign a Champions League winger who could finally replace Michael Olise.

Crystal Palace transfer news

As things stand, Romain Esse remains the only player to come through the door at Selhurst Park ahead of Monday's deadline, but the final days could yet change that.

A number of players have been linked with a move to South London over the few weeks and the Eagles could yet swoop in and land at least one last reinforcement before the window slams shut. Among those threatening to steal the headlines is Manchester City's James McAtee.

The young midfielder was denied the chance to join Bayer Leverkusen, who instead opted to sign Emiliano Buendia on loan from Aston Villa. Now, still searching for a consistent starting place, Crystal Palace are reportedly on red alert in pursuit of his signature.

He may not be the only attacking boost sent the way of Glasner this month, however, as those at Selhurst Park look to hand their manager the firepower needed to push beyond a relegation scrap and the bottom-half.

According to Ekrem Konur of Caught Offside, Crystal Palace have now joined the race to sign Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge ahead of Monday's deadline in what would finally see them welcome a replacement for Olise.

Despite signing Ismaila Sarr in the summer, Palace have still been without a player capable of creating chances in Olise-like fashion - Eberechi Eze is the only Eagles player creating more than 1.3 chances per game.

Tzolis, who creates 2 per game in both league and European action, would instantly solve that problem though and showcase exactly why he's been playing Champions League football this season.

Facing competition from Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, Palace would be handing themselves a significant advantage in their battle to avoid the drop if they won the race to sign Tzolis this month.

"Incredible" Tzolis would ease Mateta responsibility

When it's not Jean-Philippe Mateta wheeling away in celebration for Crystal Palace, it's only a select few who manage to step up and take responsibility in Glasner's side and that's a problem that Tzolis could fix.

The Club Brugge winger has scored 12 goals in all competitions this season, including one in the Champions League, and certainly offers a threat to keep an eye on down the left and right-hand side. Praised for an "incredible" performance by football talent scout Jacek Kulig back in November, Tzolis' next step could be the Premier League.

Having already scored more goals than Olise managed in his final season in a Palace shirt, Tzolis is certainly one to watch.