In an attempt to add to the arrival of Romain Esse's arrival, Crystal Palace have now reportedly joined the race to sign an in-demand former Premier League winner before the deadline.

Crystal Palace transfer news

Those at Selhurst Park couldn't have asked for a better start for Esse in a Crystal Palace shirt after he scored with his first touch off the bench despite eventual defeat at the hands of Brentford. And whilst the youngster's excitement and subsequent knee slide sparked some needless criticism, there's no taking away from the joy of a 19-year-old scoring his first Premier League goal seconds after coming onto the pitch.

Even after welcoming the young midfielder and watching his stunning debut moment, however, it looks as though those in South London could still return to the transfer market before Monday's deadline.

Names such as Ryan Brownlie have particularly stolen the headlines this week, with reports going as far as to suggest that Palace have now agreed a deal to sign the Australian forward. But he may not be the last name through the door if he arrives in the coming days.

According to Sozcu in Turkey, Crystal Palace have now joined the race to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain alongside West Ham United, Leeds United, Leicester City and others in the Premier League.

In the face of a hectic race, Besiktas could be forced to sell the former Liverpool and Arsenal midfielder amid financial struggles. Oxlade-Chamberlain, himself, meanwhile, is reportedly keen on a return to the Premier League this month.

A player who's won it all in English football, the 31-year-old could now return and enjoy one last spell in London and the Premier League in what would hand Oliver Glasner an instant boost.

"Wonderful" Oxlade-Chamberlain would be impressive coup

Whilst he may be 31 years old and at an experienced stage of his career, Oxlade-Chamberlain still has one last Premier League stint left in him and Palace should take full advantage. The former England international could even ease fears over Will Hughes' future and instantly replace the midfielder who is currently on course to leave as a free agent at the end of the campaign.

After swapping Liverpool for Besiktas in 2023, Oxlade-Chamberlain earned plenty of high praise from Jurgen Klopp, who told reporters: "I remember early and we had our first finishing sessions and I looked and thought, 'He didn't score that many goals in the past, if I could shoot like you I would start in the morning at seven and finish shooting at nine or 10 o'clock because it's incredible!'

"So, then he started scoring these wonderful goals against [Manchester] City and in other important games. It was always a real joy to work with him but again, one or two injuries too many caused some problems, obviously. I love him."

If Palace do want to secure Oxlade-Chamberlain's signature then they will, of course, have to act sooner rather than later amid growing interest and a fast-approaching transfer deadline.