Crystal Palace and Oliver Glasner are preparing to strengthen their frontline this winter as they look to avoid relegation from the Premier League - and have now identified a potential low-cost solution to their goalscoring problems.

Crystal Palace set to be busy in January

Though their form has seen an upturn in recent weeks, there is still concern over Crystal Palace.

They currently sit 19th in the Premier League table, a point away from Wolverhampton Wanderers and safety, and they have won just one game all season.

Though Glasner's side have lost just one of their last five games across all competitions (a 2-0 defeat to Fulham), they twice threw away a lead against Aston Villa in their most recent outing and were eventually forced to settle for a 2-2 draw, meaning that they have taken five points from their last five Premier League matches.

They face a tough run of fixtures ahead, with Newcastle, Manchester City and Arsenal all visiting Selhurst Park as well as a trip to the Amex Stadium for the clash with rivals Brighton alongside an early relegation six-pointer in East Anglia against Ipswich Town.

Crystal Palace's next five Premier League games Newcastle United (Home) Ipswich Town (Away) Manchester City (Home) Brighton (Away) Arsenal (Home)

A poor run of results in those games would leave them towards the bottom of the division, but Football Insider reports that the club are determined to stick by Glasner and will "back him heavily" in January in a bid to turn their fortunes around, with the Eagles "set to be among the busiest clubs in the January transfer window".

The Palace boss has already explained his philosophy on the January market, explaining ahead of the draw with Villa: "The clear target for all of us is that if we sign a player, he will be here on January 1."

To that end, groundwork is being done, with the club already linked with one new forward. Now, another is reportedly on the radar.

Crystal Palace linked with move for La Liga ace

That comes as reports in Spain claim that the Eagles are moving to sign Atlético Madrid's Angel Correa in January.

The 29-year-old forward, who can play on the right of attack or as a striker, has started just two La Liga games this season for Diego Simeone's side and has been used almost exclusively from the substitutes' bench.

In 667 minutes of action across all competitions, he has registered three goals and an assist, but the report suggests that he could be on the move as soon as January.

Though Simeone is keen to keep him thanks to his ability from the bench, Correa could look for more first-team opportunities, and Palace are one of the sides closely monitoring the Argentina international alongside Serie A duo Fiorentina and Juventus.

It is added that Atlético would demand a fee of around €20m (£16.7m) to let him leave, which would not be an unaffordable sum for the south London side.

Could he be the man to help keep the Eagles in the Premier League?