Crystal Palace are plotting a summer swoop for Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, but a reliable journalist has revealed that Roy Hodgson will only make an official move on one condition.

What's going on with Kelechi Iheanacho?

At the King Power Stadium, Iheanacho currently pockets £80k-per-week, which he has more than earned during his 210 senior appearances at the club since joining from the Premier League’s reigning champions Manchester City back in 2017.

However, the 26-year-old’s contract is set to expire in less than a year meaning that the ongoing window will be Enzo Maresca’s final opportunity to cash in should he not want to risk losing his prized asset for free, and especially having suffered relegation, that’s probably a sensible choice.

According to Football Insider, Nigeria’s international could seal his departure in the final days of the transfer market, and whilst it’s stated that he has admirers over in Saudi Arabia, the centre-forward could end up staying in the top-flight and making his way to Selhurst Park.

Are Crystal Palace signing Kelechi Iheanacho?

Taking to X, Nizaar Kinsella revealed that Crystal Palace are pursuing a deal for Iheanacho as a result of one of their own first-team players attracting significant interest. He wrote:

"Crystal Palace are chasing Kelechi Iheanacho as RB Leipzig see two bids turned down for Jean-Philippe Mateta. Palace open to letting him go and replacing him."

Expanding in his column for The Evening Standard, Hodgson has reportedly made the attacker a "top transfer target", and whilst Leicester "do not want to lose" their star, it's stated that the boss knows he will be available for a cut-price given his contract situation.

Alongside RB Leipzig, Mateta is also being monitored by Borussia Dortmund, but wherever he may end up, he's "ready to explore a move away" and start a new adventure elsewhere.

How many goals has Kelechi Iheanacho scored?

Since the start of his career, Iheanacho has racked up 128 goal contributions (82 goals and 46 assists) in 283 appearances which shows just how "prolific" he can be in the final third, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, and even last season at Leicester, he was always looking to find a way through the opposition’s backline.

The Foxes star, who is naturally left-footed, was averaging 3.59 shot-creating actions per top-flight game during the previous campaign which was the second-highest number throughout the whole of his squad just behind James Maddison, via FBRef, highlighting his desire to make the magic happen up top.

Sponsored by Nike, the striker also has the ability to operate everywhere across the frontline so he would provide Hodgson with some welcome versatility and give the boss freedom when it comes to changing formation or switching up his team selection.

When facing off against the Eagles, Iheanacho has seven victories and five goals under his belt - the second most he has scored against any one team - so if he can perform that well as part of the side then he could be a very exciting signing for Palace.