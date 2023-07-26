With the departure of Wilfried Zaha now confirmed, Crystal Palace can look ahead to a new era with a fresh set of players to drive them further up the Premier League table.

With the futures of fellow stars Michael Olise and Marc Guehi now uncertain, the club needs to start making serious inroads into the transfer market.

A magnificent way to do this would be to attract the unsettled Aymeric Laporte to Selhurst Park.

Is Aymeric Laporte leaving Manchester City?

According to the Daily Star, Palace are considering a sensational summer move for Laporte.

The centre-back has fallen behind in Pep Guardiola’s pecking order with Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, John Stones, and Kyle Walker often preferred.

The situation has become even less promising for Laporte as the reigning European Champions reportedly close in on a deal for Josko Gvardiol.

Laporte now looks surplus to requirements as a result, and is keen to move away from the Etihad Stadium.

It is understood that Man City are seeking a fee of around £35m to secure the Spaniard’s signature.

How good is Aymeric Laporte?

French-born, but of Basque descent, Laporte has been at Man City since 2018 and has notched 179 appearances in all competitions.

During this trophy-laden period, he has won five Premier Leagues, two FA cups, and a Champions League.

However, in terms of his individual contribution, his earlier years in the Northwest were far more memorable.

In his first full season, he made 35 Premier League appearances, won the title, and was named in the PFA Team of the Year.

Comparatively, in the most recent campaign, he has started just 20 matches across all competitions, transitioning from a guaranteed name on the team sheet to a sporadic squad player.

Nevertheless, he still retains supreme quality thanks to his rich experience and profile. The 22-cap international is a gloriously talented left-footed ball-sprayer, notorious for his calmness and passing ability.

This is showcased by his rank within the best 3% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for pass completion per 90, progressive passes per 90, and progressive carries per 90.

If the Eagles managed to pull off this outlandish coup, Laporte could form a potentially formidable centre-back partnership with Joachim Andersen.

The Dane has been somewhat of a stalwart for Palace, starting 66 of the club’s last 76 Premier League games since signing from Lyon in 2021.

His consistency, physicality, and calmness with possession make him an esteemed defender. Last season, the former Fulham loanee won 64% of his duels, managed 80% pass accuracy, averaged the highest rating of any Palace defender, and ranked within the top 16% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for aerials won per 90.

Andersen thrived next to Guehi, and if paired with an even more experienced and confident ball-playing asset, such as Laporte, his game could be elevated to an even higher level.

Hailed as “incredible” by Guardiola, Laporte would be a stunning addition to Selhurst Park and raise the morale of a club who are set to lose various first-team members.