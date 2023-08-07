Crystal Palace are in negotiations regarding a loan deal to sign Chelsea ace Lewis Hall, according to reliable reports.

Who is Lewis Hall?

Hall is naturally a left-back and academy graduate at Stamford Bridge having worked his way up through the various youth ranks to get promoted to the first team this summer having impressed during pre-season, but prior to that, he’s only ever made 12 senior appearances for his boyhood club in the Premier League.

The England youth international was statistically his side’s second best defensive performing player last season - albeit on limited game time - and it’s therefore been reported that the Blues are keen to reward him with a new contract, despite still having another three years to run on his existing one.

However, it’s important that the 18-year-old receives the sufficient game time he needs in order to take the next step in his career which will mean temporarily hitting the road should he want to be a regular starter elsewhere, and it would seem that he could be on his way to join Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park.

Are Crystal Palace signing Lewis Hall?

According to Sky Sports' Transfer Centre, Crystal Palace are "in talks" with Chelsea regarding a loan deal for Hall this summer.

Pochettino does view the defender as a player in his "long-term plans" and "wants him to get regular football" during the upcoming season, therefore meaning that any kind of move would not include an option or obligation to buy as he would be returning to his parent club upon the conclusion of his spell in SE25.

The Eagles would be able to offer him the minutes he requires, so this is definitely one to keep a close eye on for developments in the coming days.

How good is Lewis Hall?

First of all, Crystal Palace have Tyrick Mitchell as their only option at left-back so it’s vital that Hodgson not only enters the market to find a back-up in that position but also to sign someone who can seriously push the former for his starting place. Having been lauded a “direct” player with great balance and ability on the ball by journalist Josh Bunting, Hall could be the perfect candidate to put pen to paper.

The Slough-born talent last season averaged 2.6 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per top-flight game, via WhoScored, so he’s strong in the natural defensive aspect of his play, but he’s even more of a threat when bursting down the flank to the final third.

Since the start of his career, Chelsea’s £7k-per-week earner has posted 32 goal contributions (19 assists and 13 goals) in 86 appearances which shows that he loves to use his pace to drive forward, whip tempting balls into the box and create as many chances for himself and his fellow teammates as possible.

Finally, Hall shares the same agent, Wasserman, as Jordan Ayew, so this existing connection that his representative already has to the club could potentially give them a small advantage should the hierarchy continue to pursue a deal in the final weeks of the window.