What’s the latest Crystal Palace transfer news?

According to Fabrizio Romano, the high-flying Magpies are rivalling Palace for the signing of Chelsea youngster, Lewis Hall.

The 18-year-old has signed a new six-year deal at Chelsea but is tempted to leave on loan in search of regular minutes.

It was previously reported by the Evening Standard that Hall had secured a loan move to Selhurst Park thanks to the long-standing relationship with Mauricio Pochettino and Roy Hodgson.

However, Nizaar Kinsella says the transfer has ‘stalled’ and it is unclear if the lack of progress has been caused by Chelsea’s relentless pursuit of Michael Olise.

This has seemingly opened the door for Newcastle, with David Ornstein explaining on Wednesday night that the Toon are working on permanent move that could cost £35m.

Nevertheless, Palace are still very much in the race and would hugely benefit from Hall’s arrival.

What are Lewis Hall's best qualities?

Last season was pitifully poor for Chelsea - the club came 12th, which was its lowest finish in Premier League history and the squad was overpopulated by unmotivated, senior figures, who failed to provide any meaningful contribution.

But, in this abysmal situation, Hall emerged from the rubble with a more heightened reputation thanks to a series of encouraging performances.

Although the full-back only made 11 appearances for the senior team, he was a consistent and admirable performer.

As well as this, Hall also featured 27 times for academy sides, appearing as a left-back and central midfielder. The Englishman has commented on his own positional adaptability, saying: “It is good to have that versatility so when the manager needs an option, it gives you an advantage in being selected.”

His close control, intricate dribbling, and defensive solidity mean that he is fantastically equipped to play in either position, and although he has predominantly played as a left-back for the first team, he may be targeting a more advanced role in the future.

Pat Nevin feels the teen is 'incredibly impressive' and Callum Hudson Odoi feels he is "amazing". Indeed, he has an accomplished talent that allows him to flourish in both positions that is portrayed by his rank within the best 10% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for tackles and interceptions per 90, as well as the highest 16% for shot-creating actions and successful take-ons per 90.

The final crowning moment of the campaign occurred for Hall when he was named the 2022/23 Chelsea Academy Player of the Season, whilst burdening the responsibility of deputising in different roles.

A player of this profile would be an astute signing for Hodgson, who could deploy the 5 foot 10 prodigy similarly to the equally versatile Jeffrey Schlupp.

The Ghanaian’s positional variation is a fascinating spectacle, popping up across the defence and midfield, acting as a utility player who provides the club with excellent cover. Like Hall, he can play at left-back and from the centre of the park, illuminating his best traits.

In the last four years, Schlupp has played in 123 of the club’s last 152 top-flight clashes, underlining his popularity and effectiveness for his manager.

Hall would be especially important for Palace, who are not blessed with an especially stacked squad, so his signing could be an astute piece of business that they can’t allow to slip through their grasp.