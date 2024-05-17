It's a brilliant time to be a Crystal Palace fan at the moment, as new boss Oliver Glasner has overseen an incredibly dramatic transformation and led them to five wins out of their last six Premier League games.

The Austrian Eagles haven't just been scraping through, either. Earlier this month, they blew Manchester United away 4-0, and just a couple of weeks before, they dispatched West Ham United 5-2.

The south Londoners look a totally different proposition today than they did at the start of the season, and while that is in large part down to the manager, it's also thanks to the players, including winter arrival Adam Wharton.

And in good news for fans, based on recent reports, the club could be about to repeat the same move that landed them the Englishman once again in the summer.

Crystal Palace transfer news

According to a report earlier this week from journalist Bobby Manzi, Crystal Palace are currently "monitoring Norwich City's Gabriel Sara" ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Canaries, understandably keen to keep a hold of one of their key men, will "demand a fee in excess of £20 million," and that's just to open discussions.

It would undoubtedly represent a high-risk investment in a player unproven at the top level from the south Londoners.

Still, based on their previous experience buying players from the Championship, it might be an investment worth making.

Palace could repeat their Wharton trick

So if fans, or even the board, are feeling slightly hesitant about splashing the cash on a player from the Championship, they need not look any further than their previous purchase from the division, Wharton, as an example of when it can work.

Described as "one of the most exciting U21s in England" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 20-year-old's impact at Selhurst Park over the last few months has been remarkable, and it's shown in his underlying numbers.

According to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, the former Blackburn Rovers ace sits in the top 4% of midfielders for tackles, the top 8% for assists, the top 11% for expected assists, the top 12% for interceptions, and the top 23% for clearances, all per 90.

He has understandably left an impression on Glasner, who claimed his "decision-making, his pre-orientation, and his solutions with one or two touches are amazing" and that he "will have a fantastic career."

So, with the Eagles having pedigree when it comes to plucking out talent from the second division, what could Sara bring to Selhurst Park next season?

Well, the Brazilian midfielder has an eye for a goal and an assist while also possessing "[Eberechi] Eze's dynamism and off the ball tenacity", per data analyst Ben Mattinson - a pleasing comparison considering Eze has contributed 14 goals and assists in 2023/24 in all competitions.

In 53 first-team appearances this season, the 24-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided 13 assists, meaning that he is averaging a goal involvement every 1.96 games.

Sara's record this season Appearances 53 Goals 14 Assists 13 Goal Involvements per Match 0.51 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Ultimately, while there is always going to be an element of risk with buying players from the Championship, Palace can rely on their experience in the market to make the right call, and based on his performances this season, signing Sara would be the right call.