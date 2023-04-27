Crystal Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic's time at Selhurst Park is "probably up", according to journalist Matt Woosnam.

What's the latest on Milivojevic's future?

The Eagles have ten players out of contract at the end of the season, with the 32-year-old being one of them, and his future is uncertain having fallen significantly down the pecking order under former manager Patrick Vieira and current boss Roy Hodgson.

The SE25 captain has made just five top-flight starts this term, and considering that he's not getting any younger, whoever is in charge next season is likely to want to build a team for the future rather than holding on to veterans.

The Serbian arrived in the Premier League back in January 2017 and has been a "brilliant servant" during his 196 appearances to date, as lauded by the i News reporter Daniel Storey, not to mention the leadership qualities he's provided as skipper - but there appears to be a growing feeling that he won't be extending his stay beyond the upcoming window.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday following the Eagles' defeat at Wolves, Woosnam delivered his verdict on Milivojevic's future at Crystal Palace and admitted that he thinks he'll be on his way out of the exit door upon the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

He wrote: "Last night may have been Luka Milivojevic's last start for Palace. Out of contract in the summer on a hefty salary, increasingly on [the] fringes of the team. Was an important player for several years & shouldn't be forgotten. But his time is probably up."

Should Crystal Palace sell Milivojevic?

Crystal Palace will know what a wonderful character Milivojevic is to have both on and off the pitch, and he's certainly played his part over the years, having posted 35 goal contributions (29 goals and six assists), but we think now would be the right time to allow him to depart.

The Kragujevac native has been an unused substitute on 15 occasions in the top flight this season, as per Transfermarkt, so it's clear that he isn't viewed as part of the club's long-term plans moving forward.

Milivojevic also currently pockets £75k per week, making him the joint-fifth-highest earner on the books, so moving onto pastures new would majorly help free up the wage bill and put funds towards new signings in the summer - and if he'd like to go elsewhere to receive more game time, this is an agreement that would perhaps be best for both parties.