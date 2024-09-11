Crystal Palace’s recruitment model over the last few years has allowed the club to develop into a particularly solid Premier League side.

Steve Parish and the hierarchy have narrowed their focus to signing younger players who have the potential to develop at Selhurst Park, making an impact on the first team whilst also banking a profit in the years ahead.

Michael Olise is an excellent example of the club’s recruitment, joining in a £8m deal from Championship side Reading back in the summer of 2021, before making 90 appearances for the Eagles and leaving in a £50m move to Bayern Munich this summer.

Eberechi Eze is another example of their scouting of England’s second tier, arriving in a £16m move from QPR, with the attacking midfielder now a consistent England international who has cemented himself as one of the very best talents in the division.

However, despite their excellent incomings, the club may have made a mistake in allowing one youngster to depart South London.

The Palace man who left too soon

Palace’s academy has been the home to many impressive talents, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka just one star to breakthrough into the first team before banking the club £50m when he moved to Manchester United in 2019.

However, fellow defender Jake O’Brien is another example of a young talent who was seen as one for the future, but unfortunately for the fanbase, was sold to Ligue 1 side Lyon last season.

The Irishman only moved to Selhurst Park in 2021 from Cork City, but after two years in the academy setup, he departed the club for just £1m and failed to make a single first-team appearance.

O’Brien has since gone on to star in Ligue 1 for Lyon, making 32 appearances for the French side in 2023/24, scoring five goals from centre-back - as he helped the club secure a return to European football.

As a result of his stellar performances, he’s seen a big change in his career, whilst also seeing a huge increase in his market value.

Jake O’Brien’s market value in 2024

Just 12 months on from his departure from South London, O’Brien swapped Ligue 1 for a return to the Premier League in a move to join relegation battlers Everton.

The 23-year-old joined Sean Dyche’s side for a fee in the region of £16m - a huge figure compared to the price received for his services last summer.

His transfer fee this summer yields a 1500% increase on the price he left Palace for to join Lyon, with the club undoubtedly selling the youngster too cheaply.

Jake O'Brien's stats for Lyon in 2023/24 Statistics Tally Games played 27 Goals scored 4 Assists 2 Pass accuracy 88% Tackles won 73% Aerials won 64% Recoveries made 126 Stats via FotMob

The situation could’ve been made worse should current centre-back Marc Guehi have left the club during the transfer window - potentially leaving Oliver Glasner’s side light in defensive areas.

O’Brien’s career has jumped to the next level after his move, becoming a regular in the Republic of Ireland international squad - further adding to his value and inflicting yet more pain on Palace.

His talents would’ve been perfect for the current Eagles squad, providing yet more defensive solidity and handing Glasner more quality in his attempts to secure a top-half finish this season.

However, it will remain a case of what could’ve been for the club, with Parish having to live with the consequences of selling the talented youngster on the cheap.