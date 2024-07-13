Crystal Palace have reportedly submitted an offer to sign a "wonderful" new attacker for Oliver Glasner.

Crystal Palace searching for Olise replacement

The Eagles have already signed a new centre-back in Chadi from Real Betis and, more recently, Palace also secured the services of attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada, who left Lazio as a free agent.

After Kamada, Fabrizio Romano has recently claimed that Glasner is looking for at least “one more" signing: “I expect Crystal Palace to do something absolutely because Oliver Glasner, apart from obviously Daichi Kamada joining, wants one more player.”

Attention appears to be on landing a new attacker following the departure of Michael Olise, who has officially completed his move to German giants Bayern Munich. Steve Parish spoke highly of Olise following his exit, telling the club’s official website after the move was announced:

“We are hugely proud of what Michael has achieved at Crystal Palace, a club where he has developed greatly as a player. We respect his desire to further test himself at the highest level of world football, and I would like to personally wish him the very best for his next adventure with Bayern Munich in Germany which I’m sure we will all follow closely.”

Former Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, now at Marseille, has been linked with a return to the Premier League with Palace, whereas Juventus’ Matias Soule is also believed to be a player of interest. Now, it appears as if Parish and Dougie Freedman have made a move for a potential Olise replacement, with an offer submitted.

Crystal Palace make Marcus Edwards bid

According to reports from Portugal, relayed by Sport Witness, Crystal Palace have made an offer to sign Marcus Edwards from Sporting CP. It is claimed that the opening bid is worth €15m (£12.6m), however, that isn’t expected to be enough to strike a deal, with Sporting CP wanting up to €30m.

Edwards also has admirers in Saudi Arabia in Al Nassr, however, the former Tottenham winger isn’t keen on a move, something which could help Palace in their pursuit.

The 25-year-old, who has also been linked with a return to Spurs in recent months, has impressed at Sporting CP in recent seasons, scoring 21 goals and providing 26 assists in 110 appearances. Primarily a right-winger, Edwards can also play in a variety of attacking positions so may provide plenty of versatility to Glasner's side in the final third.

Marcus Edwards' stats by position Appearances Goals Assists Right-winger 188 40 37 Attacking midfield 17 5 5 Left-winger 17 3 3 Centre-forward 11 2 5

Previously dubbed a “wonderful player” who is a “joy to watch” by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, is currently valued at €20m by Transfermarkt, so it may not come as a surprise that Palace’s opening offer looks likely to be rejected. However, a move could still be one to watch, especially after the club sold Olise for a reported £60m.