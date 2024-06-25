Crystal Palace and sporting director Dougie Freedman have now made contact with the agents of a £25m-rated forward to replace Michael Olise.

Crystal Palace transfer latest

The Eagles haven’t wasted any time in making preparations ahead of Oliver Glasner’s first full season at Selhurst Park, making centre-back Chadi Riad the first signing of the Glasner era. Speaking after completing his move earlier this month, the Morocco international said:

“I’m really happy to join Crystal Palace. I was interested in coming here because of the history of the club, and the league in which it plays. They have been telling me how they played this year and I think it complements perfectly the way I play. The club has high-level players who are young and I have come here to follow their same trajectory, to grow as they have grown.”

Next on course to arrive in London is Daichi Kamada, with the Japanese attacking midfielder set to be announced at the beginning of July. He was a free agent after leaving Lazio and has reportedly penned a two-year deal with Palace.

Alongside the incomings, there looks set to be at least one big outgoing, with Olise appearing to be close to a move to Bayern Munich. A deal worth more than £50m has been agreed with the Bundesliga giants, now managed by Vincent Kompany, with Palace in line to make a huge profit on the 22-year-old.

A replacement will be needed for the talented Olise, and it looks as if Palace have made the first move in acquiring one specific forward.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Crystal Palace, and by extension Freedman, have been in contact with the representatives of Club Brugge forward Antonio Nusa over the last 48 hours.

Nusa is thought to be “top of the list at Crystal Palace” and is valued at €30m (£25m), with Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen also eyeing the situation.

This isn’t the first time the 19-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with a move to Tottenham falling through back in January. Brentford have also been name-checked as suitors for Nusa in 2024, but it appears as if Palace could be the side that secure his services this summer.

Primarily a left-winger who can also play on the right or as a second striker, Nusa is a Norway international and has made 82 senior appearances for his current club, scoring seven times and providing five assists.

That isn’t exactly a prolific return, but he has come in for plenty of praise from Norway teammate and Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, who said previously:

“Fantastic! He is an incredibly exciting player. You see it every time he gets the ball, it’s exciting. He is still young and will get even better. It was cool to see him. He deserved to get the chance that he takes to such an extent. Incredibly cool.”