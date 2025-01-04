Crystal Palace have submitted a January bid as they attempt to lure an "explosive" player from an elite club, and Oliver Glasner's side have been handed a response to their advances.

Oliver Glasner tipped to sign attacker for Crystal Palace in January

The Eagles are arguably well-stocked in defence, although you could definitely make a case that Tyrick Mitchell needs competition at left-back, or even a potential replacement if the Englishman opts to join another club after his contract expires at the end of this season.

The goalkeeping position is taken care of, while manager Oliver Glasner boasts two solid striker options in Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eddie Nketiah.

Another area of the squad which arguably needs addressing, though, is in the attacking midfield. Eberechi Eze stands out as a star player, but the inconsistent Daichi Kamada and Ismaila Sarr require more competition, even if Justin Devenny has performed superbly at times.

Crystal Palace's next five Premier League games Date Leicester City (away) January 15 West Ham (away) January 18 Brentford (home) January 26 Man United (away) February 2 Everton (home) February 15

Glasner and chairman Steve Parish are reportedly attempting to reinforce their midfield this window, and there is a belief that Palace are targeting Sergi Altimira from Real Betis as an option in that regard.

According to Standard Sport, Palace also hold an interest in Man City winger James McAtee, and Lyon star Rayan Cherki is a transfer target for Glasner as well.

The latter could be available for as little as £25 million due to the French side's financial problems and provisional relegation to Ligue 2, so Palace face serious competition from elite clubs.

Crystal Palace submit bid for Liverpool winger Ben Doak

According to The Daily Mail and other national media outlets, Palace also have Liverpool winger Ben Doak firmly in their sights. The Scotland international is performing impressively out on loan at Middlesbrough as Michael Carrick's side push for promotion to the Premier League, so much so that Palace submitted a £15 million bid to sign Doak in January.

However, Glasner and co have been given a reply to their request, with Liverpool rejecting it out of hand. The Reds are holding out for around £25 million, using the summer transfer fees paid for ex-Championship stars Wilson Odobert (£30m) and Crysencio Summerville (£25m) as yardsticks for Doak's valuation.

Following Palace's snub, there is hope for the south Londoners, as it is believed they haven't given up and could return for another swoop.

"He’s got a lot of confidence, he’s a good laugh and he’s fitted in well," said international teammate John McGinn. "Think everyone’s aware of his ability and he’s certainly something different to what we’ve got. Hopefully we can see that on Thursday.

"Even in training, he’s so explosive. Sheer pace, power, strength. It’s certainly something we’ve been missing over the past couple of seasons. He’s definitely going to bring something different there and hopefully we can see. He’ll definitely get supporters off their seats.”