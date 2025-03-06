Crystal Palace have now tabled an offer worth £72,500 per week to sign an “outstanding” ace on a free transfer this summer, according to a recent report.

Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace future in doubt

It emerged earlier this week that Marco Rose is set to leave RB Leipzig at the end of the 2024/25 season, meaning the German giants will be looking for a new manager to take over. Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeneß is said to be considered one of the top contenders for the role, but Oliver Glanser is also in the running.

Related What Sky in Germany are now saying about Glasner's Crystal Palace future Crystal Palace could have a fight on their hands to keep hold of their manager.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Leipzig have made Glasner a potential target to replace Rose. The plan is for Rose to leave at the end of the season, but his exit could be confirmed sooner depending on results, and Glasner has been placed on a three-man shortlist by Red Bull‘s Global Head of Soccer, Jürgen Klopp.

The Austrian has been in charge at Selhurst Park for over 12 months now, guiding Palace to safety last season, and while this campaign started off p