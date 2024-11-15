Steve Parish is leading Crystal Palace’s transfer pursuit of a £62 million player and an approach has been made, according to a new report. The Eagles will be slowly putting plans in place ahead of the January transfer window, as it provides them with an opportunity to strengthen the team and help them get out of the trouble they are currently in.

Crystal Palace transfer news

One win in their opening 11 Premier League games has Palace at the bottom end of the table, and struggling at both ends of the pitch, Oliver Glasner will be hoping more reinforcements arrive in the New Year.

Strengthening their back four appears to be a key target for the South London side, as they have their eye on a few defenders. The Eagles are showing “great interest” in IF Elfsborg defender Terry Yegbe. The 23-year-old has emerged on Palace’s radar and could cost just £4 million to get him out of his current club.

Meanwhile, it has been claimed that Palace are in pole position to sign Ben Chilwell from Chelsea. The 27-year-old looks set to leave the Blues when January comes around, as he’s been frozen out by manager Enzo Maresca this season, playing just once, and that was in the Carabao Cup. Chilwell would be an impressive addition to the Eagles, but he is not the only Chelsea player that Parish has his eye on.

Parish leading Crystal Palace loan pursuit for Mudryk

According to Football Transfers, Crystal Palace have approached Chelsea about the possibility of signing Mykhailo Mudryk on loan in January. The Ukraine international joined the Blues in January last year as an exciting prospect, but has struggled to replicate the form he showed with Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 23-year-old had a really disappointing 2023/24 season, as he scored five goals in 31 games in the Premier League but was constantly in and out of the starting XI. This season hasn’t been much better so far, as he’s yet to score or register an assist in seven league games.

This report now states that Steve Parish is leading Palace’s pursuit of the winger, as Mudryk is seen as a potential “game changer” like Wilfred Zaha was at Selhurst Park. Mudryk has shown glimpses while in England of what he is capable of, and Parish will hope a change of scenery could help him really progress his career.

Mykhailo Mudryk's Premier League stats Apps 53 Goals 5 Assists 4

Mudryk, who cost Chelsea £62 million in 2023, is now way down Maresca's pecking order and needs a fresh start, while the Eagles would get an exciting, attacking footballer who can help fill the creativity void left by Michael Olise.