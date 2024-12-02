Crystal Palace have made a transfer approach to sign a young striker who is already starring in England, according to a recent report.

Palace’s winless run stretched to four games after their 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon. However, the Eagles will be relatively pleased with the performance, as they really deserved to win with 2.3 expected goals to Newcastle's 0.02.

Crystal Palace transfer news

The draw against the Magpies lifted Oliver Glasner’s side out of the relegation zone on goal difference, but it remains just one win in the league this season. Pressure is still firmly on the Austrian, but he will hope he can continue his role and head into January, where the club can make changes to the playing squad.

One player who could make his way to Selhurst Park is defender Patrick Dorgu. The South London side have reportedly asked to be kept informed about the left-back, as they are considering a possible move, but it could cost them a staggering £50 million.

As well as looking at Dorgu, Palace also have their eye on improving their forward line and are interested in signing Angel Correa in January. Correa has struggled for regular minutes at Atlético Madrid this season and could look to explore opportunities in the New Year. His versatility and eye for goal make him a target for Palace, who may have to pay around £16.7 million to bring him to Selhurst Park.

But Correa is not the only forward who is on Palace’s radar, as they have also made an approach to sign a young English talent.

Crystal Palace make transfer approach for striker valued at £5m

According to reports this week, Crystal Palace have made an approach to Chesterfield over the signing of James Berry-McNally. The 23-year-old started his career in Liverpool’s academy, but in 2017 he made the switch to join Wigan Athletic’s under-21s.

The forward then joined Hull City in 2019 before leaving them to join Altrincham and then Macclesfield. In August 2023, Berry-McNally joined Chesterfield, and helped play a key role in them securing promotion to League Two last season, as he scored six goals and recorded four assists in 33 league games.

Berry-McNally has continued to impress this season, netting seven goals and chipping in with two assists in 16 league Two games, and that has put him on the radar of a few Premier League clubs. This report states that AFC Bournemouth and Ipswich Town are interested in signing the Chesterfield striker, as well as Palace.

James Berry-McNally's Chesterfield stats Apps 57 Goals 15 Assists 6

All three clubs have been keeping a close eye on his performances, and Palace have made an approach to get an understanding of a possible transfer. The League Two side are aware of the interest in their striker and are willing to negotiate a deal but not for a low price. Chesterfield value the forward at around £5 million, a figure that interested teams are willing to negotiate.