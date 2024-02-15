Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish is believed to have "sounded out" another manager alongside former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner, as the Austrian now fiercely contends to replace Roy Hodgson.

Hodgson now in danger of imminent Palace sacking

The Englishman, after a very disappointing season thus far at Selhurst Park, is now facing the very real threat of being sacked before this summer.

Parish's widely reported original plan was to give Hodgson until the end of this Premier League season, with his contract set to expire in June, but it is now believed that he could be shown his P45 long before then.

They're now in discussions with Glasner over potentially succeeding Hodgson in south London, and the Europa League-winning tactician would come as a very interesting appointment given his successful stints in Germany.

According to reliable journalist Ed Aarons of The Guardian, it is only a 'matter of time' before Parish gives Hodgson his marching orders, despite the fact he is due to face the national press at lunchtime today.

Palace are currently flirting with the Premier League relegation zone, having scored fewer goals than every other side in the division except bottom three sides Everton, Sheffield United and Burnley.

Numbers like that make for grim reading if you're an Eagles supporter, with protests currently surrounding the club's ownership and general direction. The appointment of an elite Hodgson alternative could do wonders to both turn the tide and get fans back on side.

Crystal Palace's worst-performing players per 90 in the league this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Naouirou Ahamada 6.07 Nathaniel Clyne 6.37 Chris Richards 6.43 Sam Johnstone 6.44 Joel Ward 6.48

Parish has been actively looking at new potential Palace managers long before opening talks with Glasner. Another coach to be linked with the post is former Wolves and Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui, with Aarons sharing some details about their interest this week.

Parish has "sounded out" Lopetegui for Palace

According to the reporter, writing in a piece for The Guardian, Palace have sounded out Lopetegui over the manager's job via their chairman, and failed in a push for Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna before opening talks with Glasner.

If negotiations with the latter fall through, perhaps the Spaniard could be a brilliant alternative, especially considering other reports state Lopetegui is attracted to the quality of Palace's squad.

While his time at Wolves apparently ended on a sour note, Lopetegui is also a Europa League winner and has been praised by Molineux chief Jeff Shi as a "strong personality".

"Julen has a strong personality and he’s a coach with clear leadership," said Shi.

"Not just with football players but with the clubs he has been at. He has a lot of experience in elite football and his track record is proven."