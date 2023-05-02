Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is attracting the interest of Arsenal.

What’s the latest on Marc Guehi's future?

According to the Daily Mail, the Gunners are “maintaining a watching brief” on the 22-year-old and are looking to provide some serious squad depth in the next window.

Mikel Arteta is after a centre-back amid concerns over William Saliba’s long-term fitness, while questions continue to mount over Rob Holding’s quality.

This outlet also revealed that Tottenham Hotspur is keenly tracking the Englishman, but the defender only signed a five-year deal in 2021, so Roy Hodgson and the Eagles hierarchy are “under no pressure to sell.”

Why do Crystal Palace need to keep Marc Guehi?

The prodigy rose through the Chelsea youth ranks before he joined the south London outfit in July 2021 for a reported fee of £18m.

Since his signing, he has been one of Palace’s most reliable options, appearing in 69 of the last 72 top-flight games, whilst forming a solid partnership with Joachim Anderson.

Last season, he made 36 Premier League appearances and was the club’s highest-rated defender (6.77), as per WhoScored.

As a result of a string of impressive performances, Guehi made his international debut for England in a 2-1 win over Switzerland in March 2022.

He has continued that consistency into this season, and he registered 1.2 interceptions, 1.5 tackles, and 3.7 clearances per 90, according to Sofascore.

Former Eagles boss Patrick Vieira even chose the £50k-per-week star as captain on numerous occasions and has showered the youngster with praise for his potential and mentality.

He said: “What I am sure about is Marc has the potential. At a young age, he is one of our leaders.

“He plays with calmness, confidence, and strength. He’s been a really important player for us and will be a massive player in the future.

“He doesn’t show any kind of weaknesses and this is a really positive sign. He’s always open to a discussion, wants to learn, and wants to maximise his potential. He’s a really interesting player to work with.”

There has been much talk of Wilfried Zaha leaving too, with the Eagles wideman looking set to run down his contract this summer.

With ten goal involvements this term, losing him would be far from ideal. He is the star attraction of this Palace side but the former Swansea starlet is an indispensable component of the team too, and it would be a monumental blow if they both departed.

There is no doubt that Guehi would provide excellent competition to the current crop of centre-backs at the Emirates Stadium, as such, if Steve Parish and co could persuade the £44m-rated man to stay at Selhurst Park with brewing interest from a Champions League side, it would be nothing short of a masterclass.